Our Favorite Hydrow Rower is Under $2000 on Amazon Right Now

AMAZON KICKED OFF its first-ever 'Big Spring Sale' savings event today, March 20th, and it's stocked with discounts on a few of our all-time favorite rowing machines. Among the many deals we've spotted on home gym equipment we love, one product got us particularly excited: the Hydrow Pro Rower. Deals on Hydrow's flagship model are quite rare, but the brand is currently rolling out great discounts through the mega-retailer's spring sale.

Right now, you can snag a $500 discount on the Pro Rower, a recipient of the Men's Health 2022 Home Gym Awards. There's also a modest $170 markdown on the more compact Hydrow Wave Rower, a more economical option ideal for compact spaces and apartment living, recognized in our 2024 Fitness Awards. Adding to the appeal, both machines come with complimentary standard delivery during this Amazon sale.

Our panel of fitness editors and experts has rigorously evaluated various rowing machines over the years, and the Hydrow rowers have consistently impressed with their lifelike water rowing experience, surpassing other connected rowers we've tested. Both models embody a modernized approach to traditional bulky machines, boasting a sleek, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates with home decor. Yet, their appeal extends beyond aesthetics; As MH Fitness Director Ebenezer Samuel, C.S.C.S., previously attested, "The Hydrow [Pro] Rower can endure intense sprints or extended intervals without breaking a sweat."

But don't procrastinate too long. The Amazon ‘Big Spring Sale’ won't last long, so seize the opportunity to acquire a discounted Hydrow rower for your home gym ASAP.

