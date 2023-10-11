'60 is the new 40': This popular vitamin C serum is just $13 for Prime Day — save over 40%

What is it?

Vitamin C has long been a staple in many a makeup bag, helping to keep skin looking bright, clear and youthful. Not surprisingly, the market is jam-packed with antioxidants claiming to help with cell regeneration and hyperpigmentation, but Amazon shoppers feel they've found an incredible option. It's Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum — and it's down to $13 (was $22) for Prime Day when you apply the on-page coupon. Glowier, smoother skin, here you come!

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a quality vitamin C serum that actually yields results is chef's kiss. But landing one that's affordable, too? Perfection. Eva Naturals' formula is over 40% off right now — the lowest price we've seen it in a year. Other serums can cost $30 or more for the same amount of product, so this is an absolute steal.

Why do I need this?

The Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum is made primarily of vitamins C, E and B3, along with retinol, salicylic and hyaluronic acids. These ingredients are known to aid in preserving skin's suppleness and prevent visible signs of aging. They can also help clear up breakouts and acne scars and improve overall skin tone and texture.

This vitamin C serum works wonders. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 36,000 Amazon reviewers singing this magical serum's praises, it's fair to say it's a clear winner. "This serum REALLY works!" declared one. "I was amazed by the fast results, and I feel way more confident with my face and skin. I even cut back on makeup because I don’t have blemishes and dark scars to cover anymore."

It gives a glowing complexion, as another serum user confirmed: "This stuff is so amazing; after just a couple of weeks of use, I saw such a difference (and I'm 60 years old!). Honestly, I keep touching my face — it's so smooth and soft and moisturized. But don't take my word for it: My boyfriend (hey, 60 is the new 40!) regularly tells me how much he 'loves' my skin, that my skin is so great."

"I have been using vitamin C serums for almost two years now, and I find that this is my favorite," an Amazon shopper wrote. "I have no more purple marks along my jaw, and I have noticed that other forms of hyperpigmentation (like melasma) are slowly going away."

"I'm in my late 30s and had horrible cystic acne all along my jawline for several years. I tried so many products and supplements, and nothing worked. This product has cleared my face completely of cystic acne. I've been using it for about a year now, and I have three extra bottles on hand in case they ever stop making this! Also, fine lines are hardly noticeable," another fan cheered.

As with any vitamin C product, be sure to test it on your skin before using it. This customer said, "I burned my face with this multiple times before finally getting the hang of it. I resisted the urge to quit and spent a couple of months figuring out what makes my sensitive combination skin happy. ... This product has made a notable difference in the texture of my skin, it has shrunk my pores and faded my acne scars."

