Amazon Prime Day deals: 100+ best sales to shop before it's over

The beauty of Prime Day being such a massive, multi-retailer, across-all-categories extravaganza? There's no way to snag all the steals you wanted in just 24 hours. Well, that's what Day 2 is for. Just like holiday turkey, when cranberries and gravy taste better the second day, so do the deals you'll devour this glorious Wednesday. But there's nothing "leftover" about these offerings: We've pared down our best-of-the-best picks to only the items we believe are worth your time: savings that seriously rival Black Friday prices (we know, because we checked), last-minute Lightning Deals and competing sales from other top retailers.

If you're looking to score big and cross holiday shopping off your list early this year, our team of shopping experts — editors with years of experience covering deals on tech, travel, beauty, fashion and home — scoured Amazon to bring you the most impressive Prime Day deals, including record-low vacuum cleaners, streaming sticks, TVs and everything in between.

Trending Prime Day deals

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $110 $300 Save $190 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals overall

Amazon Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $30 $46 Save $16 Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals and teachers. They're currently down to some of the lowest prices we've seen. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon Not only will this handy mount keep your phone nearby while you drive, it'll also prevent it from falling in between the seat gaps. You can install it on the dashboard, windshield or vent, and its 360-degree rotation and extending arm conveniently allow you to reposition it to your liking. We've yet to see it go on sale for less than this. Save $36 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 When it comes to earbuds, cordless is the way to go — and for superior sound quality, Apple AirPods are what you want. You'll get up to 24 hours of listening with their charging case, not to mention crystal-clear audio and access to Siri. They haven't been marked down by this much since last Prime Day, so our recommendation is to add 'em to your cart while they're just $89. $89 at Amazon

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 Flossing manually is a pain — literally speaking, if you have sensitive gums! This popular Waterpik gently yet effectively removes up to 99.9% of plaque and comes with seven interchangeable tips so the whole family can use it. The last time we saw it drop this low was back during July's Prime Day, so you might want to snag it while it's 50% off. $50 at Amazon

Amazon DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with coupon Save money and gain peace of mind with this top-rated jump starter, which will give your car the boost it needs up to 30 times (let's hope you don't need to use it that often!). It can also charge your phone and other devices, thanks to its USB port. Save $37 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $36 Save $20 Whether you're cooking, doing the dishes or all of the above, this cushy mat will keep your feet comfy while promoting better posture to take pressure off of your legs and back. It's also waterproof, nonslip and super easy to wipe clean. Snag it for over 50% off before the holiday meal prep kicks in! $16 at Amazon

Amazon Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Snails and skin care? Why yes, they do in fact belong together! Thousands of shoppers swear by this snail mucin-infused serum for acheiving a more hydrated, smooth and even complexion, and it's even been known to help soften fine lines and target dark spots. It rarely goes on sale for less than $15, and the last time we saw it priced lower was during July's Prime Day. $14 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Lightning Deals

For the uninitiated, Lightning Deals offer some of the biggest savings you can score during Prime Day, but just like lightning, they're gone in a flash! That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. But don't worry, we're on it. Here are the best Lightning Deals available to shop right now, from phone chargers to skincare.

Astercook 15-Piece Knife Set $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

Vtoman V6 Jump Starter $47 $70 Save $23 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waisted Briefs, 5-Pack $19 $40 Save $21 See at Amazon

Lisen Car Phone Mount $17 $25 Save $8 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals of 70% off or more

Sleek as a Dyson, without the sky-high price tag. (Amazon)

Tired of schlepping your bulky upright vacuum around your house? This lightweight, 6-in-1 Inse stick vac clocks in at just 3.5 pounds, but what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in power. Its 180W motor effortlessly sucks up everything from dust to pet hair, and it even has a 5-stage filtration system to trap up to 99.99% of particles floating around your home. Cleaner floors, cleaner air! Plus, you'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, and it also transforms into a handheld vac for using on stairs and furniture or even your car. You'll get an array of attachments for tackling most any cleaning task, and the fact that it's cordless is the cherry on the sundae. It's hard to top a nearly 80% discount, but this vac is indeed an astounding $370 off — and we've yet to see it priced for less.

"This product is absolutely amazing and it makes vacuuming the home fun," wrote a cleaning professional. "A lot of people [are] comparing this to the Dyson Cyclone, and let me just tell you that this beats the Dyson by every measure. This vacuum is top-quality and keeps money in your pocket. ... I have a cleaning company, and let me just tell you I’ve already ordered two and I plan on ordering more."

$99.97 $469.99 at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $176 $730 Save $554 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 See at Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest $50 $165 Save $115 See at Amazon

The Drop Side Button Turtleneck Sweater $13 $45 Save $32 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals of 50% off or more

Snail mucin — the definition of slimy, yet satisfying. (Amazon)

In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from over 36,000 Amazon shoppers — it's effective! Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Now just $14, we suggest stocking up while it's 40% off!

"At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care," shared one Cosrx convert. "I have not been more impressed with any product ... it has a light scent, you don't need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned and wrinkles are minimized!"

$14 $25 at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit $49 $99 Save $50 See at Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $62 $130 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $24 $60 Save $36 See at Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day $25-and-under deals

Seeing this ultra-low price just worked wonders for our tension! (Amazon)

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots. Even at full-price, it's a fraction of the cost of shelling out for a professional masseuse, but the fact that it's down to just $18 with the double discount makes it a downright steal.

"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."

$17.99 $25.98 at Amazon

Sam's Club Annual Membership $15 $50 Save $35 See at Sam's Club

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $9 $18 Save $9 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

'Tis the season for some Apple picking — and we're not talking about Granny Smiths. (Amazon)

There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. We thought these bad boys were a good deal when they dropped to $200 earlier this year, so the fact that they're now $189? This is one markdown you don't want to miss.

"The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) have taken my audio experience to a whole new level," raved an impressed listener. "The active noise-cancellation is nothing short of phenomenal, blocking out distractions with ease. The adaptive transparency feature is a game-changer, allowing me to stay aware of my surroundings when needed. Personalized spatial audio immerses me in my music like never before. The MagSafe charging case is a convenient addition, and the USB-C compatibility is a welcome upgrade. These Bluetooth headphones are a perfect match for my iPhone, delivering crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. ... An absolute must-have for any music lover or iPhone enthusiast!"

$189 $249 at Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $248 $348 Save $100 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals

Hotel-quality pillows at a budget motel price. (Amazon)

Finding a pillow that's soft yet supportive is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but this top-rated set of Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows checks all the right boxes. Ideal for both side and back sleepers, these comfy cushions are filled with a premium gel down alternative that retains its fluffy shape to keep your head propped up while feeling light as a cloud. Plus, the breathable covers help ward off night sweats, and the pillows can even be tossed in the washing machine when it's time for a refresh. $25 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this set all year, and considering pillows can cost upward of $50 each, scoring these for $12 a pop is a pretty ridiculous deal!

"I think we found the perfect pillow," wrote a (now) sound slumberer. "Ever since using these, our sleep has improved and so has our neck comfort. My husband and I have been searching for a good pillow that offers support and yet is very comfortable, and this is it! They hold their shape, too!"

$24.70 $39.99 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $28 $33 Save $5 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 See at Amazon

Veva Air Purifier $80 $167 Save $87 See at Amazon

Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover $22 $43 Save $21 See at Amazon

Dyson Cool Tower Fan $250 $370 Save $120 See at Amazon

Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on tablets and tech

The days of having three-plus remotes are over — keep things less complicated with this all-in-one device. (Amazon)

You don't need to be a tech whiz to use an Amazon Fire TV Stick; in fact, it was designed to make navigating your TV a whole lot more streamlined! With just one device, you'll have access to millions of streamers and live TV programs right at your fingertips, as well as over 300,000 free movies and shows via apps like Amazon Freevee and Tubi. No more having to switch to a different remote to turn up the volume on your sound bar, either — you can do it all from this one gizmo, and it's even equipped with Alexa voice control capability. Sales events like Prime Day offer the best opportunities to snag Amazon devices for less, and while it's a few dollars more than it was during July's sale, 50% off is still an excellent deal for something you'll use as much as this.

"Works great! I have a couple [of] older TVs without streaming options," explained a happy user. "[I] purchased Amazon Fire Sticks so we could use other services and download. Very easy to install and use! I'm not super tech-savvy and had it up and running perfectly within five minutes. Very happy with our Fire Sticks!"

$19.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 $406 $959 Save $553 See at Amazon

Tile Pro, 2-Pack $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+ $29 $40 Save $11 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day TV deals

This 65" TV might be smart, but snagging it on sale is even smarter. (Amazon)

Want to watch the big game on a big screen? Look no further than this 65" TCL Smart TV, which boasts crisp, 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR Pro for stunning visuals that'll make you feel like you're part of the action. It also has built-in Dolby Atmos for a rich, surround sound experience, whether you're enjoying your favorite streaming shows and movies, live TV programs or playing video games. Want to control it via Alexa or right from your phone? You can do that, too. $400 is the lowest price we've seen for this telly — up until now, that is. Grab it while it's $150 off!

"It’s a great TV with easy setup and good picture," raved a satisfied shopper. "10/10 recommend."

$379.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Insignia 24" Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon 40" Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Vizio 50" Smart TV $480 $630 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon 55" Fire TV $340 $520 Save $180 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

We're not 100% sure what 'Yeedi' means, but we're betting it's synonymous with 'lifesaver.' (Amazon)

Cleaning your own floors doesn't magically make you a more virtuous person — if there's a gadget that can do just as good of a job, if not better, we're all for it! Enter: this Yeedi robot vacuum. At just five inches tall, it'll glide under furniture to zap up dust far more effectively than your handheld vac can, and its 3,000Pa suction allows it to lift debris from both carpets and hard floors like a champ. (A rubber-bristled brushroll digs deep into rugs to uncover stubborn dirt.) Plus, it's equipped with advanced navigation technology to prevent it from falling down stairs or bumping into walls and household objects, and its 110-minute runtime is sufficient for covering the whole house before needing a recharge. Enjoy watching it zoom around while you unwind on the couch! At over 60% off, you'll be saving a whopping $190, not to mention a ton of time and effort.

"I have three Huskies and three cats, so this house knows its fair share of pet hair," explained an animal parent. "This thing has been doing awesome. ... Finally a robot vac that knows where it's been and doesn't just hit into furniture aimlessly. ... When we had [a] Roomba, for the most part it got everything, but it had to be emptied and cleaned 2-3 times per run. The Yeedi didn't need me to empty it once. ... I also love how quiet this one is. My family will stop and go, 'Did the vacuum get stuck somewhere?' Because they can't hear it when walking into a room. That's the other thing; it hasn't really gotten stuck like the old Roomba did. ... My dogs also appreciate that it doesn't totally ram into them."

$109.99 $299.99 at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $176 $730 Save $554 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $350 $600 Save $250 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop $799 $1,100 Save $301 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Vacuum $150 $250 Save $100 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 See at Amazon

Tikom Robot Vacuum and Mop $150 $230 Save $80 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day kitchen deals

This is one heck of a deal Keurig's brewed up! (Amazon)

The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With the Keurig K-Compact single-serve coffee maker, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!

"Gotta love this Keurig!" exclaimed a caffeinated shopper. "Very easy to use and clean. ... [I] like the different settings, and it's small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me."

$49.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Henckels 20-Piece Knife Set $200 $440 Save $240 See at Amazon

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Bottle $33 $51 Save $17 See at Amazon

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $90 $130 Save $40 See at Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $62 $130 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Zulay Milk Frother $10 $22 Save $12 See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $14 $24 Save $10 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

Ninja Mega Kitchen System $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer $260 $380 Save $120 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-In-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day auto deals

Keep your ride clutter-free with this nifty trash bin. (Amazon)

Contrary to popular belief, the floor of your car is actually not the best place for crumpled-up napkins, fast food wrappers and other rubbish. What is? This No. 1 bestselling Hotor Trash Can, according to over 30,000 Amazon shoppers. Its adjustable strap can be attached to a headrest or center console for easy access, and its leakproof lining ensures no liquids seep out onto your upholstery. It's also got a zip-up lid to conceal any garbage it's holding, as well as side mesh pockets for storing things like cups, toys and snacks. Now you won't have to apologize every time you give friends a ride, which is pretty priceless — though we're not complaining about the under-$10 price tag (over 50% off!).

"I tried three different car trash cans, and this one fit my needs perfectly. It looks good, too," shared the driver of a (now) clean car. "The bag blends right into my black interior so it isn’t obvious. I hang it off the back of the center console and is long enough to hang below the air conditioning vent for the back seat of my Honda CRV. My dog really appreciates that!"

$8.46 $17.99 at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $80 $125 Save $45 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $22 $45 Save $23 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon