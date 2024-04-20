Ditch the salon and snag this 'godsend' permanent hair-removal tool while it's over 40% off

Something we can all agree on: Unwanted body hair is frustrating. Sure, you can wax and shave regularly, but who has time for all that? That's why a growing number of people are turning to intense pulse light (IPL) hair removal. This technology zaps unwanted hairs permanently, saving you a ton of time, money and aggravation. You could have this procedure done in a salon, but it's going to cost you. Here's a thriftier option: The popular XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device is now only $70 — is marked down by over 40% at Amazon — just in time for shorts and bathing suit weather!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

An average IPL session costs anywhere from $700 to over $1,000, depending on where you live and whether you can use insurance. That's not chump change, especially when it's not a one-and-done thing. So a top-rated at-home device for $70, down from $120 with the on-page coupon? No-brainer.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The hair remover uses professional-grade IPL technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Use it on your legs, your armpits ... any place, really. Flip between five power levels (start at level one and work your way up) to get the removal oomph you're after. The XSoul is also easy to grip — your hand won't cramp up while you get down to business.

You can even choose between a continuously flashing auto mode for spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits, or a single-flash manual mode for more sparsely hairy areas like your back, chest, stomach, arms and legs. According to the brand, hairs then "naturally fall out" in anywhere from a few days to two weeks.

Get ready for smoother skin at a sweet discount with an at-home hair removal device. (Flawless tan not included.) (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

The XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device has more than 7,000 five-star fans who rave about how well it works.

Pros 👍

"Money well spent!" said one enthusiastic fan. "This is by far the best product I have used. ... I noticed an immediate [decrease] in growth of my hair. As a woman, having hair on my chin is horrible and very hard to maintain. I did not have the regular whiskers — I had the thick, dark hair that has gotten worse since my second child. I’m so happy to have found this product and feel a whole lot more confident about myself."

A fellow happy customer called this tool "a godsend," adding, "I have only used it three times so far and have no growth on my legs and a little growth on my armpits and bikini area. ... Honestly, it’s already paid for itself after only three uses."

Why not make it a family affair? "I have been using this on my wife's legs," reported a shopper. "First off, you don't see results until four weeks into the treatment. And my wife's leg hair is pretty thick and it grows back daily. By four weeks, my wife's leg hair took 2 to 3 days to grow back, and during those days it was baby butt smooth ..." The reviewer later wrote an update: "We have been using this for a few months to a year now. It's been awesome. ... Anyway, my wife has stopped growing hair almost completely."

Cons 👎

"Actually works! But time-consuming," this reviewer said. "The one downside is it takes a while to do everything — for me, it was 45-50 minutes for lower legs, armpits and bikini line."

Other shoppers maintain that the shades are very necessary since the light is very bright. "The flash IS very bright," revealed this user. "You'll want to wear the glasses it comes with and probably close your eyes while the flash goes off."

Echoed another: "For those who say the light is bright, it’s true, I would close my eyes and at the same time cover my shade with my hand."

And if you want your skin to glow as well, check out L'Oreal's "Glotion," loved by everyone from Martha Stewart to Bethenny Frankel.

A Lumi lover commented, "I have been using Lumi Glotion for some time now. It gives my skin a healthy glow without looking as though I'm wearing makeup. It's great for a more casual look as it evens out my skin tone while remaining sheer. I mostly wear it for daytime activities such as yoga, hiking, etc. It's possible to look fabulous without appearing to have tried too hard!"

