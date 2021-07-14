Demi Moore, 58, enjoys ‘another day in paradise’ with bikini photo

Demi Moore strips down for a selfie in Santorini. (Photo: Getty Images)

Demi Moore seems to be getting comfortable in her swimwear, as she posts yet another stripped down mirror selfie to her Instagram feed.

The 58-year-old actress hasn't been shy about showing off her summer vacation in Greece after posting a July 4th selfie with her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, from Santorini. On Wednesday, she even boasted about "another day in paradise" alongside a bikini photo.

The series of photos featured one of the beach and another of a familiar balcony setting that Moore posed on just last week while showing off another piece of swimwear.

The photos are all fitting for Moore, who recently announced that she's working with Andie swimwear on a campaign with her three daughters. Ever since, she's been modeling different suits and receiving praise for looking so youthful while doing so.

"She had to remind us she still got it like that. Ok Ms Demi," one person commented on her latest post. "But how old are you? twenty?" questioned another.

While some remarked that Moore blended right in with her daughters in the Andie campaign, looking more like one of their sisters, the matriarch posted a group shot where she reflected on the incredible connection she's fostered with her girls.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore wrote, "and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

