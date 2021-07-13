Gillian Anderson says she's not wearing a bra anymore: 'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button'

Gillian Anderson is saying buh-bye to bras.

In a new Instagram Live, the X-Files alum revealed she’s no longer sporting the undergarment.

Gillian Anderson, pictured in 2020, has announced she's done with bras. (Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

“I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I’m sorry,” the actress, who stars in Netflix’s Sex Education and The Crown, explained in the video. “I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button. I’m not wearing a bra, it’s just too f***ing uncomfortable.”

Many people applauded Anderson in the replies to the clip, which was posted to Twitter — and said they’re doing the same thing.

“I don't wear bras anymore,” one wrote. “I wear tank tops with the shelf bra. Much more comfortable.”

GILLIAN ANDERSON DOESN’T WEAR BRAS ANYMORE. EVERYBODY CLAPPED EVERYBODY SCREAMED pic.twitter.com/lRvNGYHPHx — melanie (@blnchdubois) July 12, 2021

Another added, “Me too! 17 months isolation/working from home, then retirement…Gillian is absolutely correct, bras are a torture device! (For women anyway!)”

A third noted, “I agree—I haven’t worn one since I was 12, sooooo uncomfortable! Baggy shirts maybe, bras hard no!”

More and more people are breaking up with their bras, in fact. Just this week, The Cut’s Dayna Evans wrote about how while many people are resuming the activities they enjoyed in pre-pandemic life, their bras are not joining them on the journey. The reasons for skipping bras, she wrote, range from realizing just how uncomfortable they really are after a year or so of feeling like they had no reason to wear them, to discovering that they never served much of a purpose in the first place.

Back in March, InStyle declared that quarantine changed what kinds of bras people wanted to wear. In the second half of 2020, women's apparel was down 21 percent, but bra sales were up. The difference? It was comfier options like sports bras and bralettes leading the uptick, with underwire bra sales remaining down.

So, whether Anderson skips bras completely or opts for a less restrictive undergarment, it seems she has plenty of support whether she wants to cover her breasts or not.

