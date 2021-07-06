Demi Moore, 58, poses alongside 3 daughters for new swimsuit campaign

Demi Moore stars in new swimsuit campaign alongside her three daughters. (Getty Images)

Posing in swimwear is a family affair for Demi Moore and her three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis — as the women announced their newest joint campaign with some sexy snaps.

The 58-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a couple photos of her and her daughters wearing one-piece bathing suits to celebrate their work with the swimwear brand Andie. "It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most," Moore captioned her post.

Rumer followed her mother's post with her own where she wrote, "Ladies of the Moore Willis Clan coming to heat up your summer." Among Moore's daughters, who range from ages 32 to 27, the matriarch blends right in.

"I didn’t know you had 3 sisters," one person commented, while another wrote, "World needs more Moore Willis."

And although many others called the women "beautiful," Scout shared her own post to say just what she finds most sexy in a woman.

"Truly, to me nothing is sexier than a woman who feels powerfully embodied and totally comfortable in her skin," she wrote on one of her three posts. In another, she even complimented the photographer for capturing "the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!"

It isn't the first time that any of the women have used their platforms to speak about body positivity or to pose in a bikini. But by the looks of the beautiful photos, sharing the moment with family might be their favorite.

