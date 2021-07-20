Demi Lovato celebrates 'body confidence' in stripped-down selfie

Demi Lovato is opening up about filming their first sex scene.

The 28-year-old singer and actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stripped-down selfie while filming their upcoming television show Hungry. And while Lovato had just introduced their character named Teddy to Instagram followers on their stories, they quickly leaned into sharing a more intimate behind-the-scenes moment.

"Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!" Lovato captioned the photo. "I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that."

Lovato, who recently came out as nonbinary, has long been open about struggling with eating disorders and finding confidence in their body. The show, which features Valerie Bertinelli as Lovato's character's mom, is also about the journey of finding love and success among a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group.

During this particular day on set, confidence is just what Lovato was feeling.

"I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I'm in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)" they wrote. "I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

