Demi Lovato gets vulnerable in bathtub selfie: ‘When I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful’

Demi Lovato opens up about the importance of being vulnerable accepting themselves as they are. (Photo: Instagram)

Demi Lovato is not afraid to bare it all.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old singer shared a makeup-free selfie showing them lounging in a relaxing bubble bath. They used the caption to explain the importance of self-acceptance.

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form. I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is," Lovato wrote.

Fans flooded the comments to tell the "Cool for the Summer" singer how amazing they looked, but fans also praised them for their transparency.

"You're always gorgeous. I'm working on that myself," a fan wrote.

"Love to see the confidence," someone said.

"So beautiful," a commenter added.

"Ur so inspiring and lovely and beautiful as well always remember that," another person praised.

Over the years, Lovato has been open about their struggles with self-esteem, especially with growing up in the spotlight. Sitting down with model Ashley Graham on her podcast Sorry Not Sorry last year, they opened up about how they deal with their continuing struggles with body confidence.

"I have a bunch of people that I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietician, one of them is a therapist. Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say, 'No, you're beautiful, you're gorgeous, I love you, you're perfect the way you are.' Because I don't believe that," they said.

Revealing that though they were not super confident in their body, they found ways to feel better about themselves.

"I haven't worn a pair of jeans in forever because I don't like jeans. They don't make me feel great right now. And I don't have to fucking wear jeans if I don't want to," they added. "I finally feel like I have freedom from it because I literally don't know my weight. And it's the most free that I've ever felt in my whole life."

