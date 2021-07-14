Jessie James Decker tearfully reacts to body-shaming: 'I'm a human being and your words hurt me'

Jessie James Decker on the red carpet. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jessie James Decker is reminding her followers that words hurt.

The country singer, who starred alongside her former NFL player husband Eric Decker on the E! reality series Eric & Jessie: Game On, took to Instagram July 13 to share her thoughts on a Reddit thread dedicated to body-shaming her and criticizing her recent weight gain.

Through tears, the 33-year-old explained how while she’s always been “confident” and comfortable not being “perfect,” reading the comments on the unkind Reddit page — which, she said, “rips [her] apart on a daily basis” — has really gotten under her skin.

"They're talking about how apparently fat I've gotten and how boxy and how terrible my body looks, and they're accusing me of editing my body and all these things,” she shared. “It's pretty awful and I just cannot believe this is still happening in the world, that people are doing this.”

Decker explained that the comments were particularly hurtful because they came after she decided not to obsess over her body. While she still works out regularly, she said, “I eat what I want and I'm happy with that.”

“When you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively,” she continued. “Because what is the messaging that you are sharing?”

Decker, who is a mother of three, said she had to record the emotional Instagram Story in her bathroom because she did not want her 7-year-old daughter Vivienne — who she was on vacation with — to learn about the hateful comments.

"I just want you to keep in mind that I'm a person. I'm a human being and your words hurt me," she said. "I know that I'm not perfect, but you pointing out my flaws, the things that I'm already insecure about, it already hurts me. And it doesn't feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart.”

She added that she stands with all victims of bullying, telling people dealing with similar hate online, “You are not alone.”

Decker has long been candid with her followers about her insecurities. Earlier this year, she explained that she chose to get breast implants after having her third child in order to feel more confident.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she wrote on Instagram. "I’ve had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity. It’s really wild after children how much my body changed."

