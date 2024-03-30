Your Daily TeenScope for March 30, 2024





Let’s face it—most “teen” horoscopes are written by folks whose ages haven’t ended with “-teen” since 2002 and are subsequently pretty cringe. We can’t guarantee that our daily horo will never be cringe, but we can guarantee that it’ll at least be useful.





Aries

You're the one to say what everyone else is thinking but too afraid to reveal. Your friends will admire you unquestioningly, but you may need to look elsewhere for someone who really understands where you're coming from.





Taurus

Today will be filled with power struggles, especially involving a rebellious younger sibling or friend. You won't understand why the way the two of you have always done things isn't good enough anymore.





Gemini

Your openness to new ideas should be patented just about now. New points of view, innovative ideas and radical shifts in your thinking prove you're one of the most adaptable creatures on earth.





Cancer

You're so dynamic. You change your mind on a daily basis -- sometimes hourly. That means you have to react to others quickly and completely. Keep your emotions quiet while you use logic to kick trouble out of the way.





Leo

Power conflicts may arise today but think of different approaches. Try ice cream instead of screams, humility instead of righteousness. Being adaptable and patient will pay off wondrously.



Virgo

Ask your English teacher if you can write a poem instead of a book report. It's all about experimenting and branching out -- and if you do, you just might learn something fantastic.





Libra

From switching your class schedule around to talking your parents into lending you're the car for an extra day or two, you are one smooth operator. Work your magic to the utmost.





Scorpio

You're open to new ideas, and you easily find the key components of them to implement. This renowned skill will serve you well today as your family struggles with a new idea -- and you see its merits right away.





Sagittarius

Think celebrity-size exploration all day. Seize center stage, and connect with people around you by unabashedly being yourself. They'll be impressed and introduce you to friends, thus expanding your social circle.





Capricorn

Make some small adjustments to your approach or style. If you are a fashionista, tone it down for a day. Try on a different way of approaching the world so you can empathize with others and see the benefits.





Aquarius

You're practically the Wizard of Oz today, full of all the right equipment and dreams to rule a whole city. That fanciful imagination of yours will suggest all sorts of creative, unusual ways to get things done.





Pisces

Deep thoughts on the meaning of life lend you an air of wisdom today, which makes you feel like growing a long beard and retreating to a mountaintop to contemplate. Luckily, your love of people will keep you around.



