Community Spotlight: The Fallen Outdoors

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Fallen Outdoors is a nationwide nonprofit that combats veteran suicide by offering therapeutic adventures in the outdoors. Deep sea fishing in Florida and elk hunting in Colorado are just some of the adventures the organization offers to veterans.

Group helps veterans make connections, cope with life outside of service

Illinois Team Lead and Army veteran Clayton Yantis came on WCIA 3 News at Noon to talk about the group, a trip to South Dakota they are taking this weekend and an upcoming freedom ride across Central Illinois that will serve as a fundraiser for the group.

People can join the Fallen Outdoors Midwest Facebook group to learn more about their events and their trips for veterans. Their freedom ride will take place June 22 and will make several stops in Central Illinois including the American Legion post in Gibson City.

