Clean up with this $98 Bissell deal — that's the lowest price on record — plus other sweet savings we found today
Wake up and smell the savings! Each day brings surprising discounts and unexpected finds online — if you know where to look. This is your cheat sheet: We rise before dawn every morning to bring you 10 don't-miss deals before they disappear. Today you can get a No. 1 bestselling Bissell carpet cleaner at the lowest price we've seen — just $98 (was $140) — and a gorgeous KitchenAid stand mixer that'll save you time in the kitchen for $170 less. There are also sweet savings on Shark Tank famous bottle-emptiers ($3 a pop) and a spring-tastic Lululemon lookalike top for just $18. Plus: Pay it forward and pass this list to a friend: You don't want them to miss out!
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner$98$140Save $42
Flip-It Bottle Emptying Kit, 6-Pack$20$25Save $5
Lands' End Canvas Beach Tote$25$36Save $11
T-Fal Culinaire 16-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set$80$220Save $140
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer$280$450Save $170
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper$25$50Save $25
The Gym People Longline Sport Bra$18$27Save $9
Anchor Hocking 20-Pc. Glass Food Storage Set with SnugFit Lids$20$58Save $38
Gootop Bug Zapper Outdoor Electric$28$60Save $32
Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds$15$30Save $15
Spills, pet accidents and other mishaps are no biggie with a Bissell — whip it out, fill it up, zap it clean — but they can be pricey. Not today! We've found the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner for $98, which is the lowest price our trackers have seen. Over 38,000 five-star fans hail the No. 1 bestseller for its quick, effective cleaning prowess on rugs, stairs, upholstery, car interiors and more. Two dedicated handheld stain removal tools, a hose cleaner and two pet stain removers are included.
"This thing rocks!" one happy user shared, "I was a little skeptical, but this machine got stains out of my carpet and couch that I had totally given up on. Even stains that I had tried to wash out several times with various sprays! We had an elderly dog, and I felt like I was scrubbing the rug every day. This tool made it so much easier, and it is more effective than any other product I tried. Super easy to use, and very portable for using on stairs. Really changed my cleaning game."
Shampoo, lotion and honey share one annoying commonality ... they all get stuck in the bottle, wasting time and, ultimately, money when you throw the bottle out in frustration. This little gizmo, the Flip-it Bottle Emptying Kit of Shark Tank fames, holds bottles upside-down so you can easily pop it the cap and extract every last drop. Right now, it happens to be at its lowest price in year! You'll get a half-dozen of these helpers with this $19 deal. That's roughly three bucks a piece!
The topseller has racked up 9,800 five-star ratings. "No product waste," wrote one thrifty fan. "Inflation is taking its toll on everyone. The Flip-it has paid off! We are able to utilize every single bit of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, liquid dish soap and olive oil! This has been one of the best purchases ever made!"
A totally awesome tote for all your pool days ahead is on sale for just $25 at Target Circle Week. (The big sale event ends tomorrow!) The roomy (21x17x1) and durable canvas bag is available in four fun looks — two funky striped patterns and two basics with a big pop of color. There's plenty of room inside for your towel, change of clothes, water bottle, snacks, a book, sunscreen ... even a laptop in case you're "working remotely." It'll come in handy for trips to the farmers' market too.
To get the full $11 Target Circle discount, click the blue "Get this deal" button on the product page. Sign-up is free.
Make-over your kitchen with a fresh set of nonstick cookware at nearly 65% off. You'll get three frypans, three saucepans with lids, a square griddle, a baking tray, and five nylon tools for just $80, down from $220. The pots and pans are dishwasher-safe, oven-safe and work on a variety of cooktops (not induction). Choose black or red.
One "obsessed" reviewer wrote, "I love how quickly the pans heat up and especially love how it evenly cooks my food because of the unique conductor technology at the bottom of all the pots and pans to ensure there's no 'hot spots.' Lastly, I love how super nonstick these are! I've been able to use little to no oil and they are so easy to clean."
A stand mixer is every baker's bestie, whether they're on the level of the Great British Baking Show or Nailed It, and we've found a killer one for $170 off at Target Circle Week. The 11-speed KitchenAid mixer can whisk batters, whip creams and knead doughs better than human hands. As for the capacity, this 5.5-quart bowl can mix up to 11 dozen cookies! Whisk, paddle and dough-hook attachments included.
"So happy I bought this KitchenAid mixer!" wrote a fan. "I have wanted one for years to replace my Wolfgang Puck mixer (which was always too loud to use)! I finally decided to treat myself and I am glad I did. It is quiet and so easy to use. I plan to make lots of bread. ... So far I have only made cookies and banana bread. I am leaving it out on my kitchen counter so I am reminded every time I look at it of all the possibilities..."
To get the full $170 Target Circle discount, click the blue "Get this deal" button on the product page. Sign-up is free.
Chop-chop if you want to catch this No. 1 bestselling veggie chopper/slicer/spiralizer for 50% off. This food prepper can dice onions, julienne carrots and fashion zucchini ribbons with a quickness. And the four specialized blades are thankfully simple to switch out. The price fluctuates often, so nab it while it's down.
Nearly 75,000 five-star fans applaud this kitchen hero. "If you dice a lot of produce, this will save you hours," wrote one grateful reviewer. "When you've got three hours of dicing to do, this will make it take one hour instead. I was using this at work because of how much Pico de gallo we prep in a week and I did NOT regret that decision. Three hours of work was reduced about 45 minutes. It's sturdy enough to take some of the harder to chop veggies and considering what I've watched my coworkers put it through, it's taken a beating. ... The blades are sharp enough to cut tomatoes even after several uses."
We've found a longline bra that's often compared to the coveted $58 Lululemon style for $40 less — and it very kindly provides more torso coverage. This comfy No. 1 bestselling sports bra — now an unbelievably low $18 — can be worn as a full-coverage sports bra or fly solo as an exercise top. The current workout-wear style these days is a flattering and functional one that suits many body types: A top that hits at the natural waist paired with high-waisted bottoms. See all 29 colors in sizes X-Small to 3X-Large.
This style is clearly popular, just look at the 27,500+ five-star fans, and a whopping 6,000 shoppers bought this in the past month alone! "This bra is a revelation," wrote one reviewer. "I've tried a lot of bras throughout my 50 years. I wish I had this one sooner. I love the longline style. There is no band to ride up. The straps are wide and stay in place. And the cups are soft and supportive. I'm a bigger girl and wear it under T-shirts, and it makes me look more sleek and less lumpy. I'm about to buy more."
You'll have the right size container every time with this glass storage set, which we spotted on sale for a wild 65% off. Just $20 for a 20-piece storage set, featuring 10 space-saving nesting bowls that range in size from 6-oz to 7-cup capacity and 10 color-coded lids. The glass is dishwasher-, microwave-, freezer- and oven-safe and the lids can go in the dishwasher too.
One five-star fan summarized: "Perfect for food storage and reheating. Great set. Love them."
They're ba-ack! If you want to keep mosquitoes at bay, one no-spray solution is the No. 1 bestselling Gootop zapper, which has just dropped down to its all-time low price — $28. That's over 50% off. Hang it on your porch or any other prime biting zone and the blue light will attract pesky insects into the zapper (and away from you and your loved ones). It's only 12 inches tall, yet the listed coverage area is up to half an acre. A removable tray makes cleanup painless.
One of the 9,900+ five-star fans was moved to pen a poem, "The Rhapsody of Bug Zaps." Here's one stanza:
"No longer shall we suffer, swatting and itching in despair,
For this wondrous bug zapper brings respite, a tranquil summer air.
Now, the backyard becomes a haven, a sanctuary sublime,
Where laughter lingers longer, and memories are enshrined."
Listen up: Over 50,000 Amazon reviewers have given these top-selling Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds a solid five stars, and we've spotted them on sale for just $15 (50% off)! They're light and compact, delivering stereo sound and touch control. And at this price, you won't kick yourself too hard if you misplace them.
One fan shared, "I struggle with AirPods and squishy earbuds because they're too big for my ear canals. These have lots of fitting options and I have them in comfortably for hours. "
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.