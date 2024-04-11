Target Circle Week deals are massive — save up to 60% off our editors' top picks

Discover the benefits — and deals — available with the new Target Circle, courtesy of Target Circle Week. (Target)

Target Circle Week is still going strong, with a dizzying amount of deals — we're talking up to 60% off top picks. And you need more convincing that Target Circle Week is a big deal, just consider the fact the retailer tapped Kristen Wiig to reprise her fan-fave Target Lady role from SNL for a few TV spots!

Running through Saturday, April 13, Target Circle Week is a sure bet to help you start spring with a splash, thanks to sunny savings on electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing, accessories and so much more. There are a ton of sales, so if you want to streamline your shopping list (and save a whole lot of time), read on to make the most of your sales hunt.

Target Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine $140 $200 Save $60 with Target Circle Get your buzz on with this at-home barista, which can easily whip up both coffee and espresso drinks in multiple sizes — 5 ounces, 8 ounces and single and double espressos. The VertuoPlus also heats up in as little as 15 seconds, meaning you don't have to waste one precious moment waiting for your morning java. Save $60 with Target Circle $140 at Target

Target KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $280 $450 Save $170 with Target Circle What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 speed settings and three attachments: a flat beater, a six-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl, and you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you. Save $170 with Target Circle $280 at Target

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $120 $230 Save $110 with Target Circle This combo air fryer and toaster oven from Cuisinart is big enough to air-fry foods up to 3 pounds, toast six slices of bread and bake a 4-pound bird or 12-inch pizza. Plus, it comes with a 60-minute automatic shutoff feature for added safety. It also boasts a nonstick, easy-to-clean interior and an adjustable thermostat. Save $110 with Target Circle $120 at Target

Target Circle Week: best home deals

Target Bissell Little Green HydroSteam Pet Portable Deep Cleaner $200 $230 Save $30 with Target Circle Stains, even older ones, are no match for this Bissell beast. If you're ready to make your rug or couch look like new, snag this cleaning machine while it's $30 off. One shopper raved, "I highly recommend this machine ... This made my carpet so clean and the steam is hot! I even used this to clean the grout in my mud room. Incredible little machine and well worth the purchase." Save $30 with Target Circle $200 at Target

Target Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum $330 $430 Save $100 with Target Circle Looking for incredible suction in a lightweight cordless package? Look no further. This Dyson V8 stick vacuum with combination tool — a Target exclusive — uses 15 cyclones to make sure it's as powerful as possible for 40 minutes uninterrupted. A patented detangling feature cuts through pet hair, and whole-machine filtration captures 99.99% of dust and allergens. Save $100 with Target Circle $330 at Target

Target Room Essentials Wood Burning Fire Pit $35 $50 Save $15 with Target Circle Gather 'round the fire pit this spring and summer with this compact model, which measures just under 2 feet in diameter. It comes with a mesh lid/spark screen to keep embers contained, and its three-legged circular base prevents it from coming in direct contact with the ground for enhanced ventilation. Save $15 with Target Circle $35 at Target

Target Open Story Travel Backpack $40 $50 Save $10 with Target Circle Target shoppers love this water-resistant travel backpack for keeping their essentials at hand (and dry) on all their adventures. It features a generously sized zipper compartment for packing clothes and more, along with a mesh zip pocket and an organizer zip pocket. The exterior zip compartment also has multiple slip pockets, offering you even more storage space. Save $10 with Target Circle $40 at Target

Target Circle Week: best beauty deals

Target CeraVe Face Moisturizer, SPF 30 $11 $15 Save $4 with Target Circle Get ready for sunny season: This fragrance-free, oil-free, hydrating facial moisturizer is SPF 30, and it has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to retain moisture and calm skin. Like your trusty sun hat, this nongreasy formula shields your skin from harmful UV rays that can lead to sunburn and signs of aging. Save $4 with Target Circle $11 at Target

Target Circle Week: best electronics and tech deals

Target Asus 15.6-Inch Laptop $170 $270 Save $100 with Target Circle Whether you're working from home or getting connected on the go, this low-profile wonder from Asus will help you stay productive all day, thanks to up to 8 hours of battery life and Windows 11 Home. It's compact, lightweight and powered by the latest Intel processor too. Save $100 with Target Circle $170 at Target

When is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week started Sunday, April 7, and runs through Saturday, April 13.

What is Target Circle?

Back in ye olde days of 2019, Target unveiled Target Circle, its update to the previous Cartwheel customer loyalty program (and app). Since then, Target Circle — a free-to-join membership — has offered a personalized shopping experience to members with exclusive coupons and savings events that have netted over 100 million Target customers millions of dollars of savings per year. Target has now reintroduced Target Circle with three new membership options. "We’ve prioritized building strong relationships with guests since Target’s inception, and our reimagining of Target Circle continues that commitment," says Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer for Target. "The new Target Circle experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease — no matter how they choose to shop with us — so every visit feels personal, rewarding and made just for you."

The new Target Circle consists of three tiers of membership: Target Circle, a free-to-join program where all members can access automatic deals at checkout; Target Circle Card, an update to the existing Target Redcard credit card that offers extra savings of 5% off any Target purchase, no-rush returns and free two-day shipping on thousands of items; and Target Circle 360, a new paid membership that offers free same-day delivery from Target's Shipt service and more than 100 other retail partners. For as little as $49 for the first year (if you're a Target Circle cardholder) you'll get delivery in as little as an hour with no delivery fees, as well as free two-day shipping. The $49 first-year signup offer runs through May 18.

What is Target Circle Week?

As part of Target Circle's reintroduction, Target launched Target Circle Week, a special rewards event running from April 7 to April 13 for all Target Circle members. The event gives shoppers access to a plethora of deals, similar to Amazon Prime Day for Prime users. See below for more discount details.

What is on sale during Target Circle Week?

There are tons of discounts during Target Circle Week, including 30% off T-shirts, tanks, shorts and dresses; 30% off outdoor essentials; 20% off hair, nail and sun care; 30% off select kitchen items; and 30% off bedding, bath and more. There are additional savings to be had after spending too: Spend $50 on home care products and you'll receive a $15 Target gift card, or spend $50 at Ulta at Target and receive a $15 Target gift card.

How can I save even more during Target Circle Week?

The best way to save extra is to sign up for a Target Circle Card, which provides a bonus 5% discount on all Target purchases during Circle Week and beyond. You can sign up here.

How do I find the best Target Circle Week deals?

Stick with Yahoo Life to stay on top of the emerging deals at Target Circle Week. We have category experts on deck to keep you up to date on all marked-down must-haves. We're also comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you're getting actual deals. This coverage extends through all of Target Circle Week, so check back often for updates.