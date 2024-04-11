Target Circle Week deals are massive — save up to 60% off our editors' top picks
Target Circle Week is still going strong, with a dizzying amount of deals — we're talking up to 60% off top picks. And you need more convincing that Target Circle Week is a big deal, just consider the fact the retailer tapped Kristen Wiig to reprise her fan-fave Target Lady role from SNL for a few TV spots!
Running through Saturday, April 13, Target Circle Week is a sure bet to help you start spring with a splash, thanks to sunny savings on electronics, kitchen appliances, clothing, accessories and so much more. There are a ton of sales, so if you want to streamline your shopping list (and save a whole lot of time), read on to make the most of your sales hunt.
Target Circle Week: best kitchen deals
Get your buzz on with this at-home barista, which can easily whip up both coffee and espresso drinks in multiple sizes — 5 ounces, 8 ounces and single and double espressos. The VertuoPlus also heats up in as little as 15 seconds, meaning you don't have to waste one precious moment waiting for your morning java.
What's more iconic than a KitchenAid stand mixer? This one comes with 10 speed settings and three attachments: a flat beater, a six-wire whisk and a dough hook. Need to add something? The tilt-back head gives you easy access to the bowl, and you can use the included pouring shield to avoid stray chocolate chips bouncing right back at you.
Customize your drinks with the Ninja Kitchen System blender, designed to whip up nutrient-dense smoothies, plus creamy, delicious milkshakes and more. With five Auto IQ programs — puree, extract, smoothie, frozen, mix/dough — all you have to do is push a button.
This two-basket air fryer lets you cook two different foods (or even meals) at the same time, thanks to the brand's DualZone technology. Its 6-quart capacity is ideal for quick fry-ups or small meals, and you can air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate in both zones.
This combo air fryer and toaster oven from Cuisinart is big enough to air-fry foods up to 3 pounds, toast six slices of bread and bake a 4-pound bird or 12-inch pizza. Plus, it comes with a 60-minute automatic shutoff feature for added safety. It also boasts a nonstick, easy-to-clean interior and an adjustable thermostat.
Target Circle Week: best home deals
Yankee Candle's long-beloved Pink Sands scent is a classic warm-weather fragrance — think of it as an island escape in a jar, with a bouquet of citrus, floral and vanilla. This 22-ounce candle will last up to 150 hours.
Stains, even older ones, are no match for this Bissell beast. If you're ready to make your rug or couch look like new, snag this cleaning machine while it's $30 off. One shopper raved, "I highly recommend this machine ... This made my carpet so clean and the steam is hot! I even used this to clean the grout in my mud room. Incredible little machine and well worth the purchase."
Looking for incredible suction in a lightweight cordless package? Look no further. This Dyson V8 stick vacuum with combination tool — a Target exclusive — uses 15 cyclones to make sure it's as powerful as possible for 40 minutes uninterrupted. A patented detangling feature cuts through pet hair, and whole-machine filtration captures 99.99% of dust and allergens.
Gather 'round the fire pit this spring and summer with this compact model, which measures just under 2 feet in diameter. It comes with a mesh lid/spark screen to keep embers contained, and its three-legged circular base prevents it from coming in direct contact with the ground for enhanced ventilation.
This stellar three-piece set is a whopping $265 off when all is said and done. It includes all you'd need for an extended stay — one 20-inch, one 24-inch and one 28-inch bag, all with hard shells, expandable zippers and side-mounted TSA-compliant locks.
Target Circle Week: best fashion deals
Available in regular, short, long and plus sizes, these 90s-style high-rise jeans have all the makings of a year-round staple. The straight-leg cut is flattering on just about anyone, and the distressed finish and raw-edged hem add a little casual cool to the look.
Whether you'd like to add some casual cool to a chic event, or chic style to a laid-back outing, this ballet-style dress from Target's A New Day line is a versatile, matches-anything option. Its soft, stretchy jersey fabric ensures all-day comfort and, best of all, there are pockets!
These dual-strap sandals will be your besties this summer, thanks to their smart combination of form and function. Multiple straps and a slingback fit ensure support and comfort, while the blingy buckle adds a little extra something.
Want a dependable, durable bag that you can wear everywhere? You found it. This Baggallini is designed with RFID protection, which helps keep your identity secure while you travel. Also on offer: water resistance, a wide range of colors and patterns, and multiple pockets.
A basic V-neck tee is a staple in every closet, and this one is nicely fitted for a sleek, stylish look. Nab it in a wide variety of colors, including classic white, black and pastel pink.
If hiking and trail walks are your exercise go-to, you'll want to add these Reebok sneakers to your cart. The zigzag soles don't just look cool; they're specially designed to evenly disperse energy from heel to toe.
Target shoppers love this water-resistant travel backpack for keeping their essentials at hand (and dry) on all their adventures. It features a generously sized zipper compartment for packing clothes and more, along with a mesh zip pocket and an organizer zip pocket. The exterior zip compartment also has multiple slip pockets, offering you even more storage space.
Target Circle Week: best beauty deals
This lotion's fragrance has notes of warm whipped vanilla, soft musk and rich caramel, creating a luxurious scent with staying power. What helps set it apart from other long-lasting body lotions is the moisturizing combination of shea oil and shea butter. It's great for soothing dry skin, on top of being dermatologist-recommended and hypoallergenic.
Get ready for sunny season: This fragrance-free, oil-free, hydrating facial moisturizer is SPF 30, and it has hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to retain moisture and calm skin. Like your trusty sun hat, this nongreasy formula shields your skin from harmful UV rays that can lead to sunburn and signs of aging.
Packed with strengthening biotin, this fan-favorite shampoo moisturizes dry hair and scalps. Effective on all hair types and textures, it's formulated to nourish and cleanse the hair and scalp without stripping them.
Target Circle Week: best electronics and tech deals
Ready to rock out on the go? Rugged terrain and inclement weather are no match for JBL's Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker. The carabiner is integrated into the unit's surrounding metal band, making this gizmo a good companion for hiking or camping — it's even dustproof.
Looking to add an entertainment hub to your office, guest bedroom or family room? The TCL S3 offers a high-definition picture paired with Google TV's Smart OS for easy access to all your favorite apps, shows and movies.
Whether you're working from home or getting connected on the go, this low-profile wonder from Asus will help you stay productive all day, thanks to up to 8 hours of battery life and Windows 11 Home. It's compact, lightweight and powered by the latest Intel processor too.
When is Target Circle Week?
Target Circle Week started Sunday, April 7, and runs through Saturday, April 13.
What is Target Circle?
Back in ye olde days of 2019, Target unveiled Target Circle, its update to the previous Cartwheel customer loyalty program (and app). Since then, Target Circle — a free-to-join membership — has offered a personalized shopping experience to members with exclusive coupons and savings events that have netted over 100 million Target customers millions of dollars of savings per year. Target has now reintroduced Target Circle with three new membership options. "We’ve prioritized building strong relationships with guests since Target’s inception, and our reimagining of Target Circle continues that commitment," says Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer for Target. "The new Target Circle experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease — no matter how they choose to shop with us — so every visit feels personal, rewarding and made just for you."
The new Target Circle consists of three tiers of membership: Target Circle, a free-to-join program where all members can access automatic deals at checkout; Target Circle Card, an update to the existing Target Redcard credit card that offers extra savings of 5% off any Target purchase, no-rush returns and free two-day shipping on thousands of items; and Target Circle 360, a new paid membership that offers free same-day delivery from Target's Shipt service and more than 100 other retail partners. For as little as $49 for the first year (if you're a Target Circle cardholder) you'll get delivery in as little as an hour with no delivery fees, as well as free two-day shipping. The $49 first-year signup offer runs through May 18.
What is Target Circle Week?
As part of Target Circle's reintroduction, Target launched Target Circle Week, a special rewards event running from April 7 to April 13 for all Target Circle members. The event gives shoppers access to a plethora of deals, similar to Amazon Prime Day for Prime users. See below for more discount details.
What is on sale during Target Circle Week?
There are tons of discounts during Target Circle Week, including 30% off T-shirts, tanks, shorts and dresses; 30% off outdoor essentials; 20% off hair, nail and sun care; 30% off select kitchen items; and 30% off bedding, bath and more. There are additional savings to be had after spending too: Spend $50 on home care products and you'll receive a $15 Target gift card, or spend $50 at Ulta at Target and receive a $15 Target gift card.
How can I save even more during Target Circle Week?
The best way to save extra is to sign up for a Target Circle Card, which provides a bonus 5% discount on all Target purchases during Circle Week and beyond. You can sign up here.
How do I find the best Target Circle Week deals?
Stick with Yahoo Life to stay on top of the emerging deals at Target Circle Week. We have category experts on deck to keep you up to date on all marked-down must-haves. We're also comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you're getting actual deals. This coverage extends through all of Target Circle Week, so check back often for updates.