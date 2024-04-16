Class of 2024 parents: Write a letter to your graduating child in the Press-Gazette.

GREEN BAY — Graduation season is just around the corner when Green Bay's high schoolers will embark on the next chapter of their lives. They will spread their wings and take on the world. It is their oyster, after all.

Clichés aside, graduating from high school is a key milestone in young people's lives, and especially meaningful to their parents and families.

To commemorate this moment and congratulate Green Bay grads, the Press-Gazette wants to hear from parents, family members, caregivers and friends. Specifically, we want you to write your graduate a letter to be featured in the Press-Gazette alongside those of other community members.

Here's how to do it:

Here's how to submit a letter to your student to be featured in the Press-Gazette:

Any person with a high school graduate in Brown County can participate. Fill out this Google Form or email dduclos@gannett.com with the following information:

Your graduate's first and last name,

The name of their school and school district,

A photo in JPEG format of your graduate, either current or from when they were younger,

The names of all those included in the photo,

Explicit permission for the Press-Gazette to publish the photo,

A letter to your graduate that is no more than 200 words, signed by the writer.

Submissions that don't include all the necessary information will not be considered for publication in the Press-Gazette.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Class of 2024 parents: Write a letter to your child in Press-Gazette