City of Lynn Haven listed as a Top 10 place to live in Florida

LYNN HAVEN — The city of Lynn Haven has been recognized as one of Top 10 best places to live in Florida for 2024, according to an article from worldatlas.com.

Lynn Haven is known for its beautiful parks, outdoor attractions and events that keep the community engaged.

“For those looking to move somewhere more affordable to raise a family, the town of Lynn Haven is a far cheaper alternative with an excellent atmosphere for raising young children,” the article says.

A.L. Kinsaul Park, Sharon J. Sheffield Park and Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve are all popular destinations.

“Along with high-rated schools, Lynn Haven has low crime rates, and the cost of living is nearly 5% lower than the US average and over 7% lower than the Florida average,” the article says. “For these reasons and more, Niche listed Lynn Haven as the “#1 Best Place to Raise a Family in Bay County.”

The list is not numbered. Lynn Haven was the eighth city listed. The others, in order, are Tallahassee, Gainesville, Marco Island, Naples, Pensacola, Longboat Key, Sarasota, Port St. Lucie and Cape Coral.

