Check out these popular listings for Airbnb, Vrbo rentals on SC’s Lake Murray

Even as Lexington County rolls out new requirements for short-term rentals around Lake Murray, some attractive options for a quick lakeside getaway are still available on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo.

A pretty standard offering is the Blue Heron Bungalow south of Chapin, which offers an entire bungalow for the “vacation of your dreams.” It’s a small space with three bedrooms and lake access for boating and swimming.

“Whether you bring your watercraft and toys or opt for rentals available online, the choices are limitless,” the description reads.

A screen grab from an Airbnb rental listing.

Nearby is Hilton Lake Getaway, another lakeside option that, in addition to recreation in the water, offers a hot tub and not one but two fire pits with a view of the lake.

“Relax and roast marshmallows around the traditional fire pit with 4 comfortable chairs,” the description says. “For those who prefer a gas fire pit, we have that too, with additional seating for 4.”

The rental offers two kayaks, paddleboards and life jackets for use off the attached floating dock.

A screen grab from an Airbnb listing.

Some of the offerings may change given the recently passed ordinance in Lexington County that sets new limits on when and where short-term rentals can be offered in the unincorporated parts of the county. It requires all operators must apply for and receive a permit from the county, which will cost $320 annually.

The new rules also dictate that all rental reservations must be for at least two nights and that the operator or a designated representative must be within 45 minutes of the property at all times to be able to respond to problems and complaints. These new rules will go into effect next year.

Some of the sites available online offer amenities for different kinds of vacationers. The Lazy Creek Cove Cottage includes “a NEMA 14-50 outlet for EV charging or Camper.”

Screen grab from an Airbnb listing

Many rentals already set conditions similar to what the new county regulations require, such as requiring a two-night minimum for renters and seemingly setting a limit of two renters per bedroom.

The most expensive rental The State found on offer was $345 a night. The six-bedroom waterfront property near Leesville, dubbed Murray Shores Getaway, offers cornhole and board games, a Blackstone grill, locally roasted coffee in a drip coffee maker, and a private boat for rent.

But the listing notes the boat must be rented separately. “There is a 4 night minimum for the boat rental and we need at least 2 weeks notice to coordinate the boat rental,” it says. Also, “Please note that the exterior TVs do not function anymore due to their exposure to weather.”

Screen grab from an Airbnb listing.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Sunset Gold Guest Room offers a one-bed, one-bath access point to the lake for $115 a night. That also includes access to a pool and a fish-cleaning station for all the “great striper bass fishing on Lake Murray.”

The downside: no pets or children allowed.

A screen grab from a Vrbo rental listing.

Or you could take a trip to the Quack Shack, which, besides the other lakeside amenities, offers a resident duck duo called Huey and Duey.

The new rules for Lexington County short-term rentals kick in Jan. 1. Until then, check out the listings on Airbnb and Vrbo for a nearby vacation spot that might give you a little rest and relaxation.

A screen grab from a Vrbo listing.