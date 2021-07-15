Camila Alves McConaughey posts bikini picture with ‘friendly reminder to love yourself’

Camila Alves McConaughey encourages followers to "love yourself" with an Instagram post. (Photo: Getty Images)

Camila Alves McConaughey is getting into the #ThrowbackThursday spirit with an old bikini picture and a reminder for people to love themselves.

The 39-year-old model took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself with a golden glow while rocking a black and red bikini. And although some may have thought she was poolside for the moment, McConaughey captioned the photo, "tricked you!" and said "NO my body doesn’t look like this now," before revealing the more meaningful intent behind the post.

"Just a friendly reminder to LOVE YOURSELF in any stage you are in," she wrote, "not easy when you are not at your ideal place but remember loving yourself it is the MOST important thing and that will ignite any changes you may be looking for! And trust me even if you are at your ideal place it is always changes for better health and spiritually. The journey never ends!"

McConaughey went on to remind followers to "BE KIND and DO NOT COMPARE YOURSELF TO OTHERS" — a subject the mother-of-three hasn't been shy about speaking on as her body changed after having children.

"I am definitely way curvier," she told People back in 2012 after having her youngest son, while reflecting on what her figure had looked like before kids. "I had the typical model body. ...My waist used to be tiny. I just saw a picture of Miley Cyrus with a little crop top and low pants and I’m like that was me growing up in Brazil!"

Still, with some encouragement from her husband Matthew McConaughey, Camila quickly learned to love how her body has evolved. "I look more like a woman. Even Matthew has seen that change in me and he’s completely okay with it. It’s evolution."

While some found Camila's throwback post "contradictory" to the message she was sending about loving yourself and your body as is, many responded with love and support.

"You are gorgeous inside and out and the best part of you is the great mom you are," one person wrote.

"I needed to hear this today!" another commented, "Thank you!"

