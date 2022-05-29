Britney Spears reveals why she skipped the Met Gala

Britney Spears shares why she skipped this year's Met Gala. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

A then-heavily pregnant Rihanna wasn't the only music icon who had to give this year's Met Gala a miss. While the A-list event drew Kim Kardashian channeling Marilyn Monroe and a who's who of hitmakers ranging from Billie Eilish to Cardi B, it couldn't quite lure one Britney Spears out of her house. Or even her bathtub.

In a new Instagram post shared on Sunday, the pop star, 40, reveals that she skipped out on the "Gilded Age"-themed May 2 fête so she could stay at home and take a bath with her dog.

"I was gonna go to [the] Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put PJs on," Spears captioned a video of her showing off a red romper and cuddling not her canine companion but a cat.

The California-based singer cited another excuse for no-showing the New York City gala: "I hate flying," explained Spears, who earlier this weekend shared her recent travel photos from Las Vegas and Mexico.

While one fan dubbed Spears a "stay-at-home queen," many are pulling for a "Britney Met Gala 2023."

"It would have been ICONIC," read one comment reflecting on what might have been.

"IMAGINE if you did!" added another fans. "You would [have] been the ONLY thing people talked about!"

Spears was presumably pregnant at the time of the Met Gala. Two weeks later, she and fiancé Sam Asghari announced that they "lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

