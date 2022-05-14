Britney Spears shares she had a miscarriage: 'A devastating time for any parent'

Britney Spears shared that she has miscarried. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Britney Spears has shared that she and fiance Sam Asghari have lost their “miracle baby,” weeks after announcing she was expecting her third child.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram today to share the news, writing in a joint note with Asghari that Spears experienced the loss “early in the pregnancy.”

“This is a devastating time for any parent,” the post continued. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce it until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

The couple shared that their love for eachother is their “strength” during this challenging time.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the pair wrote. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, about 10 to 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. That number is estimated to be higher, as many people miscarry very early on in their pregnancies, without knowing they are expecting.

Spears, who has two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, first announced that she was pregnant in an April Instagram post.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she wrote at the time. "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ... It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it."

The Crossroads actress, who was under a conservatorship for 13 years, spoke out in a June 2021 court hearing about how she was not in control of her reproductive decisions, and was forced to have an IUD in order to prevent pregnancy.

"This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children,” she alleged at the time.

Following Spears' Instagram post, followers shared well wishes to the artist.

"All the love in the world for you Brit," one wrote.

Another added, "Sending love, light and strength to you both."

