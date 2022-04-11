Britney Spears says she's pregnant in Instagram post, expecting 1st child with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears says she and Sam Asghari, here in 2019, are expecting a baby together. (Photo: Reuters)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together. The news comes less than a year after the pop star emotionally declared in court how she wanted more kids, but that her conservatorship forced her to be on birth control.

Spears, 40, announced the pregnancy on Monday, writing on Instagram how she thought she was "food pregnant" at first from her and Asghari's recent trip to Maui. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Spears's rep regarding her post but did not receive a response.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," she wrote. "4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ... It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it."

Spears said she "won't be going out as much" in order to prevent the paparazzi from "getting their money shot" of her body. The singer, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, also revealed she previously suffered from "perinatal depression" when she was pregnant. (Perinatal depression is depression that occurs during or after pregnancy.)

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," she concluded. "This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!"

Spears referred to Asghari as her "husband" in the post, which she occasionally does on social media, although it's unclear if the two have officially gotten married. The fitness trainer popped the question seven months ago.

The "Toxic" singer was freed from her conservatorship in December after 13 years. Last June, Spears blasted her family and co-conservators for allegedly forcing her to have an IUD.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," the singer told a judge. "I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby."

Spears said she wanted her IUD removed "so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children, any more children."

