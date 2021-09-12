Britney Spears engaged to Sam Asghari: 'I can't f***ing believe it!'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears is engaged!

The pop princess announced — rather fittingly, on the night of the MTV VMAs — that she is getting married to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old flashed a diamond ring as she broke the news on Instagram Sunday night, writing, "I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!!!"

Spears is shown with cherry-red highlights as she kisses her actor beau. "Look at that," Asghari, 27, says of her new engagement bling. "You like it?"

"Yes," his new fiancée gushes in response.

Asghari, who has been dating Spears since they met in 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," shared his own sassy post. His announcement shows the couple kissing as the bride-to-be defiantly raises her ring finger.

Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told People he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement," adding that the singer's "one-of-a-kind" ring was designed by jeweler Roman Malayev.

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," said Cohen.

Mario Lopez and Asghari's Black Monday colleagues Seth Rogen, Andrew Rannells and Paul Scheer were among those offering the couple hearty congratulations.

The engagement comes amid Spears's controversial conservatorship battle. Just days ago the star's father, Jamie Spears, filed a legal petition to end his 13-year conservatorship following allegations from his daughter that he has used his position to control every facet of her life, including her ability to get married and have more children.

Spears has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline; a 2004 Las Vegas wedding to Jason Alexander was swiftly annulled.