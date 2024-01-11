New breakfast, lunch restaurant opens at popular Mountain Avenue corner

New life is back at the corner of Mountain and College avenues.

Avery, a new restaurant brought to you by the owners of West Mountain Avenue eatery little, softly opened at 100 N. College Ave. earlier this month, with plans for an official opening Wednesday, according to a post on little's Instagram page.

Located in Fort Collins' history Avery Block, Avery takes over the darkened doors of former restaurant ND streetBar, which shuttered at the beginning of 2023. It has started out serving breakfast and lunch five days a week and will later ease into supper service, with seating on its patio available as the temperature allows, according to the post.

Its menu most recently featured breakfast dishes like a breakfast burrito, egg sandwich, pancakes and shakshuka, some salad and soup offerings and "handheld" lunch options like a cheeseburger, turkey club, chicken salad and fried chicken sandwiches. The restaurant also has a range of cocktails, nonalcoholic drinks, beer and wine as well as a sprawling bar and display case of baked goods.

After rumors swirled in 2023 about a possible new tenant at 100 N. College Ave., AFH and Friends, Inc. — operating under the trade name Avery Eatery — was granted a liquor license for the space on Nov. 15.

Dan Smalheiser and Brent Jackson, owners of little, represented Avery Eatery at the Liquor Licensing Authority meeting. They shared details about the restaurant's layout and its plans to offer counter service. Jackson did not respond to the Coloradoan for this story.

