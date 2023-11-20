From Krispy Kreme to Raising Cane's, we answer your Northern Colorado restaurant questions

With so many comings and goings on the Northern Colorado dining scene, it's easy to lose track of all the eateries in the works.

But some projects naturally rise to the top, drawing curiosity — and regular questions — about their fates in and around Fort Collins.

Here are the restaurant development questions I get asked the most. Hungry for answers? I have you covered ... mostly.

What's going on with Krispy Kreme?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 05: Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Hungry for Krispy Kreme doughnuts? I don't blame you. The Coloradoan first reported that Krispy Kreme was eyeing Fort Collins for a new location back in September 2021. At the time, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain had submitted a conceptual review application to turn Fort Collins' former Fazoli's, 4624 S. Mason St., into a Krispy Kreme drive-thru.

In February, WKS Restaurant Group — the franchisee behind Fort Collins' forthcoming Krispy Kreme and 42 other shops nationwide — told the Coloradoan it planned to break ground in March or April and have the new shop open by the end of 2023. While the former Fazoli's building appeared unchanged as of mid-November, WKS Restaurant Group is "working hard to bring Krispy Kreme to Fort Collins in the near future," the company's director of marketing Brian Spongberg told the Coloradoan in an email on Nov. 16. Spongberg did not have an estimated opening date for the doughnut shop.

A proposed minor amendment for the project was recently approved by city staff and the applicant is now working through Fort Collins' building permit review phase, city planner Katelyn Puga told the Coloradoan Wednesday.

'Tis the season: 42 holiday things to do in and around Fort Collins

What's going to take over the hottest corner in Old Town?

The darkened doors of 100 N. College Ave., formerly ND streetBar, are set to reopen as a new restaurant.

After sitting empty for nearly a year, there's been some movement at 100 N. College Ave. — formerly home to ND streetBar and, before that, Next Door American Eatery and The Kitchen.

The Old Town restaurant space is slated to become a new eatery headed by the owners of little on mountain, according to a recent Liquor Licensing Authority meeting.

AFH and Friends, Inc. — operating under the trade name Avery Eatery — was granted a liquor license at 100 N. College Ave. on Nov. 15.

Dan Smalheiser and Brent Jackson, owners of little, represented Avery Eatery at the Liquor Licensing Authority meeting. Few details are currently known about the restaurant, including when it will open and what kind of food it will serve. Jackson did not respond to the Coloradoan's questions for this story.

Loveland officially has its In-N-Out. Now what about Timnath?

Tracey Cox chats with customers about their order during the opening of Colorado's new In-N-Out location in Loveland on Nov. 10.

After a long wait and much anticipation, In-N-Out Burger opened its first location in Northern Colorado earlier this month. The Loveland drive-thru was a long time in the making, with the popular burger chain first eyeing Fort Collins for a possible location — though those talks were eventually abandoned.

Now, In-N-Out is setting its sights on Timnath for a potential second Northern Colorado drive-thru. The company filed a conceptual plan with Timnath's planning department in late May for a parcel at the northeast corner of Interstate 25 Frontage Road along Weitzel Street in the Ladera subdivision.

Thanksgiving dining: Where to order premade Thanksgiving meals in Fort Collins, Loveland

According to planning documents, In-N-Out hopes to develop a 3,860-square-foot building with drive-thru and 1,440 square feet of outdoor patio seating to accommodate up to 134 customers.

As of earlier this month, In-N-Out's purchase agreement was being finalized and the company was excited about the location, with the project at the "one-yard line," according to Grant Nelson, the developer working on the Ladera project.

What is the fate of a Raising Cane's in north Fort Collins?

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers crew member Layla Fridrich takes down customer Erica Burr's order at Raising Cane's newly designed drive-thru in Fort Collins on April 6, 2022.

North College Avenue has been a long and winding road for Raising Cane's. The chicken chain was eyeing a pair of properties at the corner of North College Avenue and East Willox Lane last year, hoping to turn the corner into the home of a second Fort Collins drive-thru. Before that could happen, Pobre Pancho's Mexican restaurant — one of the buildings Raising Cane's was eyeing for purchase — became embroiled in a tug of war over its historic significance. After hearings and appeals before Fort Collins' historic preservation commission and city council, the restaurant building was ultimately deemed a historic resource and is subject to protections under the city code for five years. Raising Cane's rescinded its offer to purchase the building early this year.

As of earlier this month, there have been no updates on Raising Canes' attempt to build a new location in north Fort Collins.

"Raising Cane’s is always looking at opportunities for new locations to serve Caniacs," the restaurant said in a statement to the Coloradoan. "Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates. We will make a public announcement if and when an expansion decision has been made. Until then, we are proud to serve customers at the Cane’s on South College Ave."

Coloradoan reporter Pat Ferrier contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Your Northern Colorado restaurant development questions answered