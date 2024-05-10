This baby name is among America’s top 10 most popular for first time

NEW YORK (PIX11) – America’s top baby names remained the same for the fifth consecutive year in 2023 – but there’s one new name that cracked the top 10 for the first time.

“Mateo” was among the top 10 most popular boy baby names in the United States for the first time last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

These were the most popular baby names in New York City in 2022

Liam and Olivia were once again the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2023. Noah and Emma took second place for the fifth consecutive year as well.

The top 10 boys’ and girls’ baby names for 2023:

Boys

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah Mateo Theodore Henry Lucas William

Girls

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna

More Local News

The top five fastest-rising boys’ and girls’ names in 2023:

Boys

Izael Chozen Eiden Cassian Kyren

Girls

Kaeli Alitzel Emryn Adhara Azari

You can find more information about America’s most popular baby names on the Social Security Administration website.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.