This baby name is among America’s top 10 most popular for first time
NEW YORK (PIX11) – America’s top baby names remained the same for the fifth consecutive year in 2023 – but there’s one new name that cracked the top 10 for the first time.
“Mateo” was among the top 10 most popular boy baby names in the United States for the first time last year, according to the Social Security Administration.
Liam and Olivia were once again the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2023. Noah and Emma took second place for the fifth consecutive year as well.
The top 10 boys’ and girls’ baby names for 2023:
Boys
Liam
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
Mateo
Theodore
Henry
Lucas
William
Girls
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Mia
Isabella
Ava
Evelyn
Luna
The top five fastest-rising boys’ and girls’ names in 2023:
Boys
Izael
Chozen
Eiden
Cassian
Kyren
Girls
Kaeli
Alitzel
Emryn
Adhara
Azari
You can find more information about America’s most popular baby names on the Social Security Administration website.
Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.
