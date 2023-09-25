‘Looks like high-end cashmere’: Amazon's holy-grail sweater is on sale for $30 — that's 50% off!
What is it?
You probably know by now that we really love leggings season. Find the perfect pair and you’re set. But what to wear with them is a little trickier — a top needs to be long enough to cover your bum, cut to flatter and equal parts cozy and cute. We found one that hits all the right notes, and then some, adding a dose of effortless style: Amazon's super popular Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater. Plus, it's 50% off ,thanks to double discounts!
With 31 colors to choose from, it will be hard to pick just one.
Why is it a good deal?
September is the month to get a head start on sweater shopping. But nothing puts a damper on stocking up your closet with cozy knits like seeing a $45+ price tag. That's why this deal on Anrabess's oversized pick is an excellent deal to take advantage of this week. Right now, you can grab one for as little as $30 when you apply the on-page coupon — that's 50% off! (Prices vary depending on color and size.)
Why do I need this?
The Anrabess sweater, which has over 2,300 five-star ratings from verified buyers, has a fit that’s roomy without being tent-like, so it drapes like a dream. It has a comfy cowl neck, long batwing sleeves and a slouchy cut that is both flattering and comfortable. It's made of a super-soft woven blend and comes in 31 gorgeous, chic solids. It has a near-perfect rating thanks to its easy fit, stylish look and cozy feel.
It’s safe to say that shoppers adore this sweater, which comes in sizes XS to XL. But don’t take our word for it — the reviews speak for themselves, as folks gush about the quality, the cut and the compliments they get whenever they wear it.
What reviewers say
“This sweater is so flattering that it hides everything. I feel tall and slender in it!! I immediately ordered three more in navy, wine and one more black! You will love the quality! This is my go-to look for winter —dress them up or down with jewelry, slim pants, long skirt and great boots with heels or Uggs," raved one five-star reviewer.
One shopper called it "perfect" before adding, "This sweater is soft chic, just lovely. Looks like high-end cashmere."
"This is not a cheap, thin sweater," wrote one customer. "It is well constructed, very soft, great quality materials and beautiful color. The design is very flowy and comfortable. It looks like quality. I've gotten so many compliments."
Need a little extra convincing? Some reviewers love it so much that they’re buying multiples. “Getting every color," said one. "This sweater is my new favorite, and I’ve already purchased two more since this black one! It is so soft, drapes lovely over the body and hangs at just the right length for me to wear leggings with it."
One reviewer, however, was unsure of how to style the neck of the sweater. "The only minus was that I wasn’t quite sure how to wear the neck," they said. "It’s a little too thick to be a turtleneck but not big enough to do a true cowl neck. So, I just wore my hair down and covered it."
Effortless and oversized, this cozy sweater is both soft and chic. Plus, over 2,300 shoppers gave it a perfect review!
And if you're looking for a comfy crewneck to complete your pullover collection, we love this Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt (also on sale):
This perfect layering piece is made from cotton and polyester that was created using recycled plastic bottles!
Said this fan: "What really caught my eye was the neckline, it looks like it sits just a little lower near the top of the collarbone, so no more choking. I also like the shorter length and the smaller elastic band at the bottom, as well as the description of the lighter weight fabric — which contains RECYCLED PLASTIC! How cool is THAT?"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
