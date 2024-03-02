Amazon's FSA and HAS Store is the secret section where you can get deep discounts on healthcare products

The amount of money you’ll save is bonkers and cashing in on the extra savings is ridiculously easy. (Amazon)

We love saving money on everything — comfy sneakers for summer, luggage for that next big trip and all the little things in between. Amazon likes to treat us by keeping overhead costs on things we need to a minimum (free shipping makes us feel so spoiled) and the retail giant lets us take the savings even further at its FSA and HSA Store — the one-stop shop for personal healthcare needs, tax-free. That means you can get even deeper discounts on items like sunscreen, first aid supplies and over-the-counter medications. The amount of money you’ll save is absolutely bonkers and cashing in on the extra savings is ridiculously easy.

Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) are typically offered as a benefit from your employer. You can set aside up to $3,200 per year, pre-tax, that you can use on qualified medical expenses. Typically, people use the accounts for procedures they may need in the year ahead. It’s a use-it-or-lose-it deal, so if you didn’t end up needing that root canal you set aside the money for, that money disappears at the end of the year. However, there are tons of health-related items that you can buy using that money, but they have to FSA or HSA eligible. Amazon has made it easy to find those items — it set up a special FSA and HSA Store with all the items set aside to browse. The items can also come up in a regular search — the items are marked “FSA or HSA Eligible” on the search page and under the “buy” button when you click on the product. You can find items like the coveted Cincom Cordless Hand Massager and the celeb-loved Elta MD UV Elements Tinted Facial Sunscreen.

Sounds great, right? Once you’ve selected the items you want to buy using your FSA or HSA funds, you have two options for making your purchase. You can either use your benefits program-issued FSA or HSA credit card, or you can buy the items with your regular credit card and get reimbursed through your benefits provider.

CINCOM Cincom Cordless Hand Massager With heat therapy and air compression, this portable massager provides gentle pressure and warmth to soothe and relieve tired and sore hands. $79 at Amazon

Etekcity Etekcity Tens Unit Muscle Stimulator Machine With electrode pads connected to a portable device, this stimulator delivers gentle electric currents to muscles and nerves to ease pain and provide relaxation. $30 at Amazon

QUINEAR Quinear Knee Massager This therapeutic device has a flexible design and uses vibration massage, air compression and heat therapy to relieve knee pain, improve circulation and reduce inflammation. $90 at Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion With a non-slip rubber bottom, easy-wash cover and memory foam interior, this cushion will stay cool and help you stay comfortable wherever you need to take a load off. It's designed to support your tailbone, helping to relieve pressure and encourage healthy posture. $45 at Amazon

iHealth iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer This sleek, simple digital thermometer comes ready to use with two AAA batteries. Simply point it a few inches from the forehead and a moment later it will buzz with the easy-to-read results. It’s foolproof — and nurse-approved. $20 at Amazon

Kekoy Kekoy Grabber Tool This grabber tool is like an extension of your arm. The durable metal rod extends as far as 36 inches and folds down for space-saving storage. It features texturized rubber end grips equipped with magnets for lifting items small and large. To use it, just pull the trigger on the handle to trigger the claw to contract around whatever object you're trying to reach, whether it's a can that's up on a high shelf or a dropped set of keys. $27 at Amazon

EltaMD Elta MD UV Elements Tinted Facial Sunscreen This gentle mineral sunscreen offers UVA/UVB protection; plus it's water-resistant for up to 40 minutes. The lightweight formula can be worn both instead of or under makeup. Good for dry, sensitive or mature skin, it's packed with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep your face looking dewy. It's also non-comedogenic, fragrance- and oil-free. $34 at Amazon

Supergoop! Supergoop! Glow Oil If you want to try an option that doesn't have any flecks of shimmer, this Glow Oil from Supergoop! is a great one. This SPF 50 oil is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it great for a beach or pool day. The brand also suggests trying it after a shower for a hydrating glow. $15 at Kohl's $18 at Amazon$18 at Anthropologie

Aveeno Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face Sunscreen Broad-spectrum, SPF 60 protection aside, this oil-free sunscreen won't clog pores, and it contains oatmeal, a nourishing ingredient, that helps repair and moisturize the skin's finicky outer layer. The sunscreen is fast-absorbing, oil-free and noncomedogenic, so it won't clog your pores. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. $13 at Amazon

