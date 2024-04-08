Amazon Sale: Shop SMEG’s Electric Kettle for Almost $40 Off



Although the walk or a quick drive to the local café never gets old, sometimes it’s more convenient (and cost-effective) to enjoy a warm drink of choice in the comfort of one’s home. Whether a coffee or tea lover, having an electric kettle on hand can make enjoying one of life’s simplest pleasures a little easier.

Currently, the SMEG Electric Kettle in pastel blue is discounted at 19% off on Amazon, knocking almost $40 off its original price of $189.95.

SMEG household appliances have a cult-like following for a reason. The brand’s global appeal can be attributed to the retro-like style, Italian craftsmanship, and overall quality of its appliances. The SMEG Electric Kettle is the perfect choice for those who want to invest in something that’s a little luxurious but worth the price point.

This particular kettle features a 360-degree swivel base for ease of pouring and handling, complete with an anti-drip spout. It can boil up to 7 cups of water and has precise water level indicators measured in both cups and liters. Users can also enjoy a hassle-free cleanup and overall maintenance routine with the washable stainless steel limescale filter.

