Amazon ‘Pet Day’ Returns in May: What to Know About the Prime Day-Style Shopping Event

Fresh off its “Big Spring Sale” event, Amazon has announced the return of Amazon Pet Day.

Taking place May 7 through May 8 in conjunction with National Pet Month, the shopping event will offer 48 hours of deals and discounts on pet supplies, toys, apparel, grooming products and accessories. It’s also a chance to save on top pet tech products, like monitoring cameras and automatic feeders. Think of Amazon Pet Day as a Prime Day-style promotion, with limited-time offers and exclusive deals for your four-legged friends.

Want to shop Amazon Pet Day deals? Here’s what you need to know.

When Is Amazon Pet Day 2024?

As mentioned above, Amazon Pet Day will take place on Tuesday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 8, 2024. This is the third year that Amazon has put on their Pet Day event.

What Are the Best Amazon Pet Day Deals 2024?

Amazon says to expect steep discounts and exclusive offers on pet food, toys, supplies and accessories. Top Amazon Pet Day brands on sale include Furbo, Frontline, Purina, Merrick, Blue Buffalo, Petmate, HoppScotch.bun, Jinx Pet Food, Halo Collar, Bundle x Joy and Genius Litter.

In addition to deals on pet products, Amazon says it will make a donation to animal welfare organizations across the country for Pet Day, to support their missions.

While Amazon Pet Day deals don’t officially kick off until May 7, the site will begin releasing early deals on April 23. Daily pet deals are also live now on Amazon.com.

Current Amazon pet deals include up to 50% off dog beds, litter boxes, cleaning supplies (I.e. pet vacuums), automatic feeding machines and pet cameras. You can see all the current items on sale here.

Do You Need to Be a Prime Member to Shop Amazon Pet Day?

Unlike Prime Day, which reserves the top deals for Amazon Prime members, you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop the Pet Day deals. Still, Prime members will get free shipping and exclusive offers on top pet products. Not a Prime member? Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here.

In a press release, Amazon says that Amazon Pet Day will feature “thousands of products on sale to help you feed, pamper, and play with the pets in your life,” adding that “pet lovers will have 48 hours to save on pet food, toys, apparel, pet care, home products, electronics, and more.”

See all the current Amazon pet deals here.

