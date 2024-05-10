Airline giving away free flights for a year

NEW YORK (PIX11) – An Icelandic airline is giving away free flights for a year to one lucky person.

The flights will leave from New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County and go to nearly 40 cities, according to PLAY Airlines.

The winner will also be crowned “Tourist of the Year.” New Yorkers can enter the giveaway on the PLAY Airlines website through Sunday.

You won’t just get a free flight, either. The giveaway includes a carry-on bag, a checked bag, seat selection and priority boarding – all for free.

