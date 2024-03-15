Adult Film Star Sophia Leone's Cause of Death—What We Know

Sophia Leone

Adult film star Sophia Leone unexpectedly died at the age of 26 earlier this month under what police have called "suspicious" circumstances.

Leone was found unresponsive in her New Mexico apartment on March 1, her family revealed in a GoFundMe fundraiser page made in her honor.

"The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in shock," her stepfather, Mike Romero wrote online while announcing Leone's tragic death. "On top of the difficult process of grieving and seeking justice for Sophia the family is also facing the financial burden that they were not prepared for."

While friends and family rallied to raise funds in honor of Leone, the Albuquerque Police Department has since been investigating the circumstances surrounding Leone's death,

Here's everything we know so far about what exactly happened to the adult film star Sophia Leone.

What is Sophia Leone's cause of death?

Leone's cause of death is still unknown. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the exact reason for her passing could not be determined until the results of her toxicology report were submitted.

Was Sophia Leone the victim of a crime?

A representative for the Albuquerque Police Department previously said that Leone's death did not appear to be related to a robbery or homicide, despite conflicting claims from Leone's former adult modeling agency, 101 Modeling.

Police did, however, say that law enforcement officials are investigating the situation as a "suspicious death."

"We do not know at this time if she is a victim of a crime, so this is a unique situation," the spokesperson shared.

Was Sophia Leone's death drug-related?

Leone's official cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

When the police Albuquerque Police Department was asked by TMZ reporters if the adult video star's passing was drug-related, law enforcement officials remained tight-lipped on the subject.

