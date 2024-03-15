New Details Emerge in the ‘Unique’ Death of Adult Film Star Sophia Leone

Adult film actress known as Sophia Leone.

Weeks after the sudden death of adult film star Sophia Leone, law enforcement officials have come forward with new details, describing her passing as a "unique situation."

Leone, who was only 26 at the time she died, was discovered "unresponsive" in her apartment in New Mexico on March 1, according to family members.

Now, nearly two weeks later, a representative for Albuquerque police told TMZ that her sudden passing doesn't appear to be related to a robbery or homicide, as her former modeling agency had suggested days ago. Still, the rep reiterated that law enforcement officials are investigating it as a "suspicious death."

"We do not know at this time if she is a victim of a crime, so this is a unique situation," the spokesperson shared.

Officials also explained that a cause of death could not be determined until the results of Leone's toxicology report were submitted. When asked by the outlet if her death appeared to be drug-related, police remained tight-lipped.

To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her — 101 Modeling (@101ModelingInc) March 9, 2024

In the wake of her death, Leone's stepfather, Mike Romero, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the memorial and other expenses associated with the sudden loss. As of writing, more than $14,100 of the $12,000 goal was raised before Romero shut it down.

"Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," Romero wrote in part. "As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace."

Next: Remembering the Stars and Legends We've Lost in 2024