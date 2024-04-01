38 Things People Sold On Facebook Marketplace That Show Just How Weird That World Can Be
Facebook marketplace is one of the most wild (and high-key magical) places on the internet where you can find literally anything...
That said, here are some of the weirdest things people have ever found on there...
1.These *literal* footstools:
How cursed are these stools i found on Facebook marketplace
2. A minion patio heater:
look at this highly cursed crying minion patio heater that i found on facebook marketplace pic.twitter.com/FGNi3f5TgG
— Ellen (@ellenfromnowon) November 13, 2019
3."Spooky pies" that may actually eat you before you eat them:
Someone on facebook is selling “spooky pies”
4.This cute Snoopy costume:
5. This "unique" storage cabinet:
introducing the most cursed thing I have seen on facebook marketplace. Yes he is still for sale. no I will not be purchasing him. pic.twitter.com/wwYAlicOVz
— Deadjosey (@DeadJosey) August 23, 2023
6.A minion dresser:
7.A Garth Brooks one-of-a-kind jean jacket:
8. A Thicc Pikachu:
Facebook marketplace is incredibly cursed pic.twitter.com/PTyNUMX96p
— Coor Beersman (@xwingpilot93) December 29, 2021
9.This goat skull that was definitely used for ritualistic sacrifice:
10. An antique pitchfork:
Absolutely cursed Facebook marketplace object pic.twitter.com/vhmeRVvW2s
— Siobhán (@SlugInkPress) June 17, 2023
11.A homemade arm wrestling machine:
12. A CPR dog training model:
on today's episode of cursed items I saw on Facebook Marketplace... pic.twitter.com/L7cU3sUVVc
— Alex Website (@bullxndr) November 30, 2023
13. Candles that look like "real food":
Absolutely cursed images on Facebook Marketplace pic.twitter.com/O6viDK0b6p
— Dan Baldassarre (@evornithology) November 11, 2023
14. A gynecological doctors table:
this may be the most cursed facebook marketplace item i’ve ever seen … the stains on the walls??????? pic.twitter.com/jgVnf7O8i0
— anna del rey (@sarahxtonin) January 20, 2024
15. This portrait of a UK comedian:
Cool so I think I'm probably cursed for even looking at this. Facebook marketplace strikes again pic.twitter.com/9DaurFd0Vp
— Gary (@garyanderson666) January 22, 2024
16. A love seat with Timbs for feet:
facebook marketplace is a cursed place pic.twitter.com/xBsBaFCwpq
— koorah (@kooooooooooorah) March 11, 2024
17.A suggestive Miss Piggy piggybank:
18.Used coffins:
Hubby found this on Facebook marketplace 🤣🤣🤣
19. Fancy toilets:
Facebook Marketplace is weird. pic.twitter.com/4NqcgFF3qE
— MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) January 10, 2024
20. Jackie Kennedy in a wicker chair:
facebook marketplace is weird pic.twitter.com/GKWnG8BOiK
— Zooted Barbie (@the_local_thot) December 18, 2023
21. A Titanic bounce house:
I've seen a lot of weird things for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but I wasn't prepared for the existence of this... pic.twitter.com/SGhVDyYqIW
— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 8, 2024
22.This thoughtful Father's Day gift:
facebook marketplace is a weird place 🤨
23.Some telephone poles:
24.These cute shoes:
Just found these monstrosities on Facebook marketplace. Burn them
25.Four bags of rubber spaghetti:
ish gets weird on Facebook marketplace
26.A homemade bathroom sign:
Just Missouri things. (Found on Facebook Marketplace)
27.A furry dresser:
Can't stop thinking of these insane drawers I found on Facebook Marketplace
28.An $89 gnome ballerina:
haunted by this gnome ballerina figurine i found on facebook marketplace for $89
29.Some earrings that smell kinda funny:
I found this on Facebook marketplace if anyone doesn’t know what to get me for Christmas
30.A couch made of multiple pairs of jeans:
This is my favourite thing I’ve ever found on Facebook marketplace
31.A 1985 Chevrolet "pirate ship":
Look at this fuckin pirate ship I found on Facebook marketplace. Who wants to split the cost with me
32.This crying girl in a raincoat:
33.Charles Manson's baby teeth:
34. Spicy Gushers:
This is one of the weirdest things on Facebook marketplace. And honestly I’m intrigued. pic.twitter.com/HOHnDuIebS
— John Marc (@PlanetTelex79) March 4, 2022
35. A Rock-shaped toothpaste topper:
Weirdest thing for sale on Facebook marketplace today...@TheRock shaped 'toothpaste topper' pic.twitter.com/mnxcurHZTb
— Martin (@antiquestwins) February 16, 2022
36. This minion stove:
Saw this on Facebook marketplace for 500 this is terrifying pic.twitter.com/XPbDrQEj3E
— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓏𝒶𝐵𝓁𝑒𝓊🦋 (@maritzableu) December 16, 2022
37. This doll:
Facebook marketplace is a terrifying place... I'm not even gonna ask. #whattheactualfuck pic.twitter.com/FYdHQ5k0iK
— Briony (@BrionyWinn) May 12, 2019
38.And lastly, a basketball Halloween mask:
hey guys check out what i found on facebook marketplace today