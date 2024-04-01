38 Things People Sold On Facebook Marketplace That Show Just How Weird That World Can Be

Facebook marketplace is one of the most wild (and high-key magical) places on the internet where you can find literally anything...

Nic Coury / AFP via Getty Images

That said, here are some of the weirdest things people have ever found on there...

1.These *literal* footstools:

How cursed are these stools i found on Facebook marketplace 11:41 AM - 01 Oct 2020

2. A minion patio heater:

look at this highly cursed crying minion patio heater that i found on facebook marketplace pic.twitter.com/FGNi3f5TgG — Ellen (@ellenfromnowon) November 13, 2019

3."Spooky pies" that may actually eat you before you eat them:

Someone on facebook is selling “spooky pies” 10:46 PM - 08 Oct 2018

4.This cute Snoopy costume:

5. This "unique" storage cabinet:

introducing the most cursed thing I have seen on facebook marketplace. Yes he is still for sale. no I will not be purchasing him. pic.twitter.com/wwYAlicOVz — Deadjosey (@DeadJosey) August 23, 2023

6.A minion dresser:

7.A Garth Brooks one-of-a-kind jean jacket:

8. A Thicc Pikachu:

Facebook marketplace is incredibly cursed pic.twitter.com/PTyNUMX96p — Coor Beersman (@xwingpilot93) December 29, 2021

9.This goat skull that was definitely used for ritualistic sacrifice:

10. An antique pitchfork:

Absolutely cursed Facebook marketplace object pic.twitter.com/vhmeRVvW2s — Siobhán (@SlugInkPress) June 17, 2023

11.A homemade arm wrestling machine:

12. A CPR dog training model:

on today's episode of cursed items I saw on Facebook Marketplace... pic.twitter.com/L7cU3sUVVc — Alex Website (@bullxndr) November 30, 2023

13. Candles that look like "real food":

Absolutely cursed images on Facebook Marketplace pic.twitter.com/O6viDK0b6p — Dan Baldassarre (@evornithology) November 11, 2023

14. A gynecological doctors table:

this may be the most cursed facebook marketplace item i’ve ever seen … the stains on the walls??????? pic.twitter.com/jgVnf7O8i0 — anna del rey (@sarahxtonin) January 20, 2024

15. This portrait of a UK comedian:

Cool so I think I'm probably cursed for even looking at this. Facebook marketplace strikes again pic.twitter.com/9DaurFd0Vp — Gary (@garyanderson666) January 22, 2024

16. A love seat with Timbs for feet:

facebook marketplace is a cursed place pic.twitter.com/xBsBaFCwpq — koorah (@kooooooooooorah) March 11, 2024

17.A suggestive Miss Piggy piggybank:

18.Used coffins:

Hubby found this on Facebook marketplace 🤣🤣🤣 07:20 PM - 18 Apr 2021

19. Fancy toilets:

Facebook Marketplace is weird. pic.twitter.com/4NqcgFF3qE — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) January 10, 2024

20. Jackie Kennedy in a wicker chair:

facebook marketplace is weird pic.twitter.com/GKWnG8BOiK — Zooted Barbie (@the_local_thot) December 18, 2023

21. A Titanic bounce house:

I've seen a lot of weird things for sale on Facebook Marketplace, but I wasn't prepared for the existence of this... pic.twitter.com/SGhVDyYqIW — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) February 8, 2024

22.This thoughtful Father's Day gift:

facebook marketplace is a weird place 🤨 04:43 AM - 24 Jun 2021

23.Some telephone poles:

24.These cute shoes:

Just found these monstrosities on Facebook marketplace. Burn them 05:50 AM - 01 Apr 2021

25.Four bags of rubber spaghetti:

ish gets weird on Facebook marketplace 10:10 PM - 21 Oct 2020

26.A homemade bathroom sign:

Just Missouri things. (Found on Facebook Marketplace) 03:37 AM - 24 Feb 2021

27.A furry dresser:

Can't stop thinking of these insane drawers I found on Facebook Marketplace 09:23 PM - 15 Feb 2021

28.An $89 gnome ballerina:

haunted by this gnome ballerina figurine i found on facebook marketplace for $89 02:37 AM - 02 Jan 2021

29.Some earrings that smell kinda funny:

I found this on Facebook marketplace if anyone doesn’t know what to get me for Christmas 10:10 PM - 12 Dec 2020

30.A couch made of multiple pairs of jeans:

This is my favourite thing I’ve ever found on Facebook marketplace 01:40 PM - 06 Dec 2020

31.A 1985 Chevrolet "pirate ship":

Look at this fuckin pirate ship I found on Facebook marketplace. Who wants to split the cost with me 02:29 AM - 23 Nov 2020

32.This crying girl in a raincoat:

33.Charles Manson's baby teeth:

34. Spicy Gushers:

This is one of the weirdest things on Facebook marketplace. And honestly I’m intrigued. pic.twitter.com/HOHnDuIebS — John Marc (@PlanetTelex79) March 4, 2022

35. A Rock-shaped toothpaste topper:

Weirdest thing for sale on Facebook marketplace today...@TheRock shaped 'toothpaste topper' pic.twitter.com/mnxcurHZTb — Martin (@antiquestwins) February 16, 2022

36. This minion stove:

Saw this on Facebook marketplace for 500 this is terrifying pic.twitter.com/XPbDrQEj3E — 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓉𝓏𝒶𝐵𝓁𝑒𝓊🦋 (@maritzableu) December 16, 2022

37. This doll:

Facebook marketplace is a terrifying place... I'm not even gonna ask. #whattheactualfuck pic.twitter.com/FYdHQ5k0iK — Briony (@BrionyWinn) May 12, 2019

38.And lastly, a basketball Halloween mask:

hey guys check out what i found on facebook marketplace today 02:02 AM - 10 Oct 2019