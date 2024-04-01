26 Hilarious Political Tweets That Made Me Scream-Laugh Last Month
March is officially complete, but the political humor from last month is unforgettable. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:
“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu
— james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023
CNN / @ball_kn0wer
Now, let's get into it:
1.
I had to tape a piece of paper on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz2yFR9AGX
— LAinRearView 🇺🇦 🌊 (@LAinRearView) March 8, 2024
MSNBC / @LAinRearView
2.
Honestly the funniest thing he’s ever done besides fall off the bike https://t.co/MpDJfwSQ9w
— comfy (@ihatethiskid) March 8, 2024
CNN / @ImBillRay / @ihatethiskid
3.
when you’re in an argument and they’re low key making good points pic.twitter.com/lHvfiQA2rd
— Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) March 8, 2024
CNN / @JessicaLBurbank
4.
It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh
— Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024
MSNBC / @ProfMMurray
5.
everytime i think about why america is falling apart pic.twitter.com/dWDDv3wJ4N
— pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) March 19, 2024
Nickelodeon / @miss_pidgey
6.
Hahahaha okay, who did this? pic.twitter.com/rTjApSCb7o
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 19, 2024
@acnewsitics
7.
This is the kind of thing you say to someone at a bar that makes you realize in real time that you are now drunk https://t.co/hzGDIibZrL
— Ash Diggs (@AshDiggs_) March 13, 2024
CSPAN / @AshDiggs_/ @HowardMortman
8.
This is so LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/AxDr1vcsEZ
— Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇹🇹 (@PaIIahAbdul) March 23, 2024
Teleonce TV / @PallahAbdul
9.
this is the only country where shit like this goes on LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/fVTS49uRRR
— brandon* (@brndxix) March 8, 2024
@addammy1 / @brndxix / @realDonaldTrump
10.
Breaking: the Supreme Court ruled today in A 8-1 decision that you’re mid and have bad vibes. Alito dissenteded.
— organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 17, 2024
@OrganizerMemes
11.
Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him. https://t.co/iiL1U0sbNb
— Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) March 8, 2024
CNN / @chrislongview / @emilyfavreau
12.
Most actors would kill for Katie Britt's range pic.twitter.com/SOX3KAZLle
— Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) March 8, 2024
FOX News / @KristerJohnson
13.
hell yeah nancy. tic tac toe, tickle me elmo, ticketmaster. just say whatever comes to mind queen https://t.co/VC9cbgYMmg
— soul khan (@soulkhan) March 13, 2024
CSPAN / @HowardMortman / @soulkhan
14.
Now that the government is in charge of sports betting, does that free up the mob to do like…high speed railway construction or universal healthcare?
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 21, 2024
@joshgondelman
15.
I knew Katie Britt sounded familiar…just needed the internet to add the Sarah McLachlan song from the ASPCA commercial over her 🤣💀…@JustVent6 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kYHVaL7mFb
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 8, 2024
FOX News / @WuTangKids
16.
katie britt is delivering this state of the union response the way hallmark characters declare love in christmas movies
— Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 8, 2024
@KatherineJeanes
17.
Mom and Dad at my college graduation when he hasn't paid child support since I was 3#SOTU #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/9QEYiY1EH7
— Neil C (@RealNeilC) March 8, 2024
CNN / RealNeilC
18.
STATE OF THE UNION PROP BET MORTAL 🔒 OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQgHWLWo1Q
— The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) March 7, 2024
@LeisureGod69
19.
Nikki Haley finding out she won the DC primary pic.twitter.com/6GlgdjQUyl
— Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) March 4, 2024
HBO / @joeyhannum
20.
god please take jason kelce’s pain and give it to the supreme court
— sydney 🫶 (@sydneyscout13) March 4, 2024
@sydneyscout13
21.
Can’t believe this is the last time I get to watch this https://t.co/1zpFjjdZch pic.twitter.com/Hu7egR4ZoA
— Jay Zim (@jay_zimmer) March 14, 2024
RCA Records @CBSNews / @jay_zimmer / Via youtube.com
22.
That entrance was fire lmao the Hall of Presidents in real time 💀 https://t.co/c0GGszW5ar
— TimRyanFan 🇺🇸 (@TimRyanFan) March 29, 2024
@mjfree / @timRyanFan / Via Twitter: @saribethrose
23.
joseph just made me rich 🙏 https://t.co/EzPjcdvVQy pic.twitter.com/SAZ9egGErO
— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 16, 2024
@SaeedDiCaprio
24.
shawty trifling @BillClinton pic.twitter.com/YRSPgzDhfX
— sockdem (@sock_dem) March 4, 2024
@sock_dem
25.
you all are bad pic.twitter.com/vlGDTDACoV
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 9, 2024
Fox News / @AdamParkhomenko
26.
this still makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/dKGWqF4a0p
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 18, 2024
@AdamParkhomenko / @nbcsnl / Via Twitter: @nbcsnl
In the comments below, let us know your favorite tweet from March's roundup. If you missed February's political roundup, check it out here, and we'll see you in April!