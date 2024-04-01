26 Hilarious Political Tweets That Made Me Scream-Laugh Last Month

March is officially complete, but the political humor from last month is unforgettable. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:

“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu — james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023

Now, let's get into it:

1.

I had to tape a piece of paper on my TV. pic.twitter.com/Gz2yFR9AGX — LAinRearView 🇺🇦 🌊 (@LAinRearView) March 8, 2024

2.

Honestly the funniest thing he’s ever done besides fall off the bike https://t.co/MpDJfwSQ9w — comfy (@ihatethiskid) March 8, 2024

3.

when you’re in an argument and they’re low key making good points pic.twitter.com/lHvfiQA2rd — Jessica (Ka) Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) March 8, 2024

4.

It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me. pic.twitter.com/PbiV6Mnaoh — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray on Threads 🧵) (@ProfMMurray) March 8, 2024

5.

everytime i think about why america is falling apart pic.twitter.com/dWDDv3wJ4N — pidge 🕊️✨ (@miss_pidgey) March 19, 2024

6.

Hahahaha okay, who did this? pic.twitter.com/rTjApSCb7o — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 19, 2024

7.

This is the kind of thing you say to someone at a bar that makes you realize in real time that you are now drunk https://t.co/hzGDIibZrL — Ash Diggs (@AshDiggs_) March 13, 2024

8.

This is so LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/AxDr1vcsEZ — Romeo S (Reloaded) 🇹🇹 (@PaIIahAbdul) March 23, 2024

9.

this is the only country where shit like this goes on LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/fVTS49uRRR — brandon* (@brndxix) March 8, 2024

10.

Breaking: the Supreme Court ruled today in A 8-1 decision that you’re mid and have bad vibes. Alito dissenteded. — organizermemes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) March 17, 2024

11.

Barbie has a great day every day, but Ken only has a great day if Barbie looks at him. https://t.co/iiL1U0sbNb — Emily Favreau (@emilyfavreau) March 8, 2024

12.

Most actors would kill for Katie Britt's range pic.twitter.com/SOX3KAZLle — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) March 8, 2024

13.

hell yeah nancy. tic tac toe, tickle me elmo, ticketmaster. just say whatever comes to mind queen https://t.co/VC9cbgYMmg — soul khan (@soulkhan) March 13, 2024

14.

Now that the government is in charge of sports betting, does that free up the mob to do like…high speed railway construction or universal healthcare? — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 21, 2024

15.

I knew Katie Britt sounded familiar…just needed the internet to add the Sarah McLachlan song from the ASPCA commercial over her 🤣💀…@JustVent6 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kYHVaL7mFb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 8, 2024

16.

katie britt is delivering this state of the union response the way hallmark characters declare love in christmas movies — Katherine Jeanes 🪩 (@KatherineJeanes) March 8, 2024

17.

Mom and Dad at my college graduation when he hasn't paid child support since I was 3#SOTU #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/9QEYiY1EH7 — Neil C (@RealNeilC) March 8, 2024

18.

STATE OF THE UNION PROP BET MORTAL 🔒 OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZQgHWLWo1Q — The Lord of Leisure (@LeisureGod69) March 7, 2024

19.

Nikki Haley finding out she won the DC primary pic.twitter.com/6GlgdjQUyl — Joey Hannum (@joeyhannum) March 4, 2024

20.

god please take jason kelce’s pain and give it to the supreme court — sydney 🫶 (@sydneyscout13) March 4, 2024

21.

Can’t believe this is the last time I get to watch this https://t.co/1zpFjjdZch pic.twitter.com/Hu7egR4ZoA — Jay Zim (@jay_zimmer) March 14, 2024

22.

That entrance was fire lmao the Hall of Presidents in real time 💀 https://t.co/c0GGszW5ar — TimRyanFan 🇺🇸 (@TimRyanFan) March 29, 2024

23.

24.

25.

you all are bad pic.twitter.com/vlGDTDACoV — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 9, 2024

26.

this still makes me laugh pic.twitter.com/dKGWqF4a0p — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 18, 2024

If you missed February's political roundup, check it out here, and we'll see you in April!