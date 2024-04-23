2024 FCCLA All County Poultry Cook-Off winners announced

Apr. 23—County school students met at the Alabama Farm Credit headquarters, Thursday, April 18, in Cullman for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America County Poultry Cook-off. The event was sponsored by the Farmers Federations, Poultry and Egg Association and Alabama Farm Credit. The Poultry cook-off had two categories: casseroles and whole pieces.

Poultry casserole winners were: 1st place, Gracie Smith from Fairview High School; 2nd place, Emily Shultz from Cullman Area Technology Academy; 3rd place, Savannah Bischoff from Cold Springs High School; 4th place, Abigail Tankersley from Vinemont High School; and 5th place, Taylor Tulbert from West Point High School. The Farmers Federation sponsored this event.

Poultry whole piece winners were: 1st place, Aaliyah Twitty from Hanceville High School; 2nd place, Mary Garmon from CATA; 3rd place, Ashley Barron from Good Hope High School; 4th place, Sierra Cranford from West Point; and 5th place, Haley Guthery from CATA. The Poultry and Egg Association sponsored this event.

The FCCLA sponsors and schools who participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from the Cullman Area Career Center, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Brittany Freeman from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville, Amelia Burke from Holly Pond, Renee Lee from West Point and Madison Bullard from Vinemont High School.