15 Easy Breakfast Sandwich Recipes That Are Ready in 10 Minutes or Less

Make mornings a breeze with these breakfast sandwich recipes, all ready in 10 minutes or less. From savory egg sandwiches to sweet peanut butter toasts, these quick and delicious recipes will help keep you fueled and ready to tackle the day. Recipes like our Chopped Lox & Veggie Bagel and our Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich are sure to start your day on a high note.



This Chopped Lox & Veggie Bagel Will Change the Way You Eat Bagels

Chopping the veggies and smoked salmon together with the cream cheese allows for an even distribution of ingredients, ensuring the perfect bite every time. We like the flavor and additional fiber that a whole-grain everything bagel adds, but any kind of bagel works well here. For a fun twist, use a flavored cream cheese.

Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich

Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

This take on the classic breakfast sandwich swaps out the bread or bagel for crispy hash brown patties. It makes a great gluten-free option for breakfast on the go.

California-Style Breakfast Sandwich

This fresh-tasting bagel breakfast sandwich comes together in minutes with just a few ingredients. Creamy avocado pairs with crunchy onions and sprouts for a filling, healthy breakfast with layers of flavor.

Smoked Salmon, Egg & Pickled Beet Bagel Sandwich

This veggie-packed Scandinavian-style riff on a lox bagel adds cucumbers, pickled beets and fresh dill for flavor and crunch.

Pesto, Mozzarella & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy vegetarian breakfast egg-sandwich recipe is a delicious way to use up pesto and fresh mozzarella cheese and it's ready in just 5 minutes.

Ham, Egg & Sprouts Breakfast Sandwich

This open-faced sandwich feels like something you would get at a fancy breakfast spot, but you can make it at home in just five minutes! Don't skip the step of tossing your sprouts in the mustard-lemon juice mixture; it ensures each bite is full of peppy, bright flavor!

Feta, Egg & Olive Pita

This flavorful sandwich comes together in a whole-grain pita to give you a quick protein- and fiber-packed breakfast that's easy to take on the go.

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich

Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

Open-Face Egg Sandwich

In this healthy open-face egg sandwich recipe, Swiss cheese and chives are gently folded into the beaten egg and layered with tomato on multigrain toast.

Salami, Egg & Provolone Sandwich

Bring Italian-style flavors to this protein-packed breakfast sandwich that is perfect for everything from on-the-go mornings to brunch.

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.

