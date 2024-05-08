10 Mother's Day gifts guide: 209 edition from flowers to brunch dates and more

Whether you celebrate on May 10 or on the second Sunday of every May, it's never too early or too late to start planning and buying a special gift for the mothers in your life.

If you like to keep things simple or if you like to go all out, there is no right or wrong answer on how to celebrate Mother's Day. While you may celebrate your own mother, your mother-in-law, your grandmother, your sister, or your friend, there are plenty of ways to show your appreciation for them.

Every mother is unique and their gifts can be just as unique as them.

Here is a gift guide with 10 fun activities, day dates or gift ideas to celebrate the women you love this Mother's Day weekend.

Blooms for her

Tareka McClelland with Stockton Unified School District's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program wears flower-shaped sunglasses at the annual Stockton Earth Day festival at Victory Park in Stockton.

Nothing says I appreciate and love you more than a blooming bouquet. Go for a bouquet that matches their personality.

If they are fun and have a colorful personality go for a mixed floral bouquet with spring colors such as pinks, whites, blues, or yellows.

If your mom is more of a classic and simple personality, she might prefer the classic red or white roses. If you know her favorite color or flowers, you can never go wrong with that either.

If your mom is a "plant mom" then opt for a plant instead.

Here are 11 Stockton florists and plant nurseries you can support this Mother's Day:

La Rosa Floral, 323 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd. in Stockton (flowers can also be found at the Waterfront Warehouse)

Lucy's Floral, 1439 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton

Alex Floral Co, 33 N. American St. in Stockton

Silveria's Flowers & Gifts, 995 Lincoln Center in Stockton

J & S Flowers, 440 W. Harding Way in Stockton

Charter Way Florist, 5620 N. Pershing Ave. Ste A. in Stockton

Lotus Plant Studio, 925 N. Yosemite St. Ste. A in Stockton

The Lush Studio, 2218 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Port Stockton Nursery, 2910 E. Main St. in Stockton

Rose Garden Pottery & Plants, 724 Rose Marie Ln. in Stockton

Gifts for her

Sweet Life Boutique owner Juanita Pasley checks out merchandise at her store which hosts independent vendors on the Miracle Mile on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

At the Stockton Miracle Mile you can find three small businesses to purchase cute gifts for moms.

From clay jewelry to glass cups with lids or candles, The Little Shop on the Mile, Sweet Life Boutique, and Hidden Gem will have something to gift your mom. Items are mainly sourced from local small businesses.

In downtown Stockton inside the Courthouse Plaza, there's Makers Made.

There you can find anything from plants to handcrafted clay earrings to other handmade gifts made by local makers. Just two doors away from Makers Made is Main Street Gifts. By shopping there you will also help support foster children as their gift shop is dedicated to helping them.

In the Lincoln Center, you will find Best Wishes. This gift shop has been around since 1989 and you will find purses with removable straps, charcuterie utensils and more jewelry.

The Little Shop on the Mile, 217 Dorris Place in Stockton

Sweet Life Boutique, 2051 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Hidden Gem, 2110 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Makers Made, 306 E. Main St. Suite 207 in Stockton

Main Street Gifts, 306 E. Main St. Suite 205 in Stockton

Best Wishes, 325 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Brunch, lunch, or dinner date with mom

Grab brunch, lunch, dinner, and support one of these woman-owned restaurants in Stockton.

Grab a "Giant Candy Cloud Mimosa" or a "Candy Cloud Waffle" with your mom at American Waffle Diner. If you are looking for chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, or a menudo plate then visit Hilda's Mexican Restaurant.

For lunch or dinner head to Nena’s Mexican Cuisine for Camarones a la diabla, fajitas or street taquitos.

Hilda's Mexican Restaurant, 2359 Waterloo Rd. in Stockton

American Waffle Diner, 1540 E. March Ln. #B5 in Stockton

Nena’s Mexican Cuisine, 445 W. Weber Ave. #120 in Stockton

A pampering day at the spa

From a facial to a massage, relaxation is just an appointment away at one of these spas in the area.

This is the perfect gift for the mom who is always on the go and needs to just slow down and relax for an hour or two.

The Spa at Wine & Roses, 2505 W. Turner Rd. in Lodi

Blush Bar, 2540 Pacific Ave. Ste. 2 in Stockton

Lumière Spa, 15 W Oak St. in Lodi

Perfect Balanced Day Spa, 401 W. Pine St. in Lodi

Mirror Mirror Esthetics, 7 W. Pine St. in Lodi

For the shopping queen

Get your mom some gift cards to her favorite stores or take her shopping locally.

Fina, 240 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Flair Boutique, 352 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Theodora Boutique, 270 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Bellisima Boutique, 2230 Pacific Avenue in Stockton

Nails did, hair did

While nail salons and beauty salons are not hard to find with many options in the city, here are nine Stockton salons to visit for a pampering day.

Signature Nails & Spa, 6565 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Laquer, 310 Lincoln Center in Stockton

Perfect Nail, 1101 E. March Ln. #J in Stockton

Stockton Nails Studio, 4555 N. Pershing Ave. #33

PRŌVA Coiffure, 526 W. Benjamin Holt Dr. Ste. F in Stockton

UNIQUO, 36 N. California St. in Stockton

Salon Avanti, 5759 Pacific Ave. in Stockton

Grand Canal Salon, 2222 Grand Canal Blvd. #4 in Stockton

POMP Salon, 349 Lincoln Center in Stockton

A yoga class

If your mom is an active mom, why not do something that is right up her alley and take a yoga class together?

At these three locations, you will find different kinds of yoga classes.

Shine Cycle + Yoga + Barre, 308 Lincoln Center in Stockton

True You Hot Yoga, 2341 Pacific Ave., in Stockton

Now and Zen Yoga Studio, 369 S. Lower Sacramento Rd. B in Lodi

Wine Tasting

With Lodi just a short drive away, take your mom on a wine adventure. Plan a wine-tasting day date with your mom and visit one, two, or a few of these six wineries.

Calivines Winery & Olive Mill, 13950 Thornton Rd., Lodi

Bokish Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Rd. in Lodi

Woo Girl! Cellars, 11070 E. Woodbridge Rd. in Acampo

Stama Winery, 17521 N. Davis Rd. in Lodi

The Dancing Fox Winery and & Brewery, 203 S. School St. in Lodi

Pop the Bubbly, 7 N. School St. in Lodi

For more wineries in Lodi visit visitlodi.com.

Catch a comedy game

Fox.Reopens.91.JPG, Record photo by CLIFFORD OTO Photographer Tim Ulmer shoots from the marquee sign at the grand reopening of the Bob Hope Theater in downtown Stockton. 6:52:24 PM, 09/18/2004, NIKON D1H, {aperature}, 1/200, 500, LOW, 300, SHADE ORG XMIT: MER2013031814483019

If your mom is a jokester or appreciates a good laugh, you can surprise her with a comedy show at the Bob Hope Theatre.

Comedian and actor Daniel Sloss will be making a stop in Stockton on Friday, May 10 for his "Can't" show. Tickets start at $31. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets visit ticketmaster.com.

Go to a local event

Ube x Matcha Fest 2024

If your mom loves ube or matcha then the Ube x Matcha Fest 2024 is a must on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m..

The Kommunity Hub is hosting San Joaquin's 3rd Annual Ube Fest. This year they are also introducing matcha to the festival. The event will take place at three different downtown Stockton locations.

The locations are:

Sweet and Savory Street, 369 E. Market St. in Stockton

The Courthouse Plaza, 306 E. Main St. in Stockton

Huddle Cowork, 110 N. San Joaquin St. in Stockton

Food vendors will include Casa Pinoy, Street Stix, Dough for Dough, and more. There will also be performances by The Good Time Collective, Dragon Dance Troupe and more.

Tickets start at $10. Children 12 years old and under enter for free.

For more information visit kommunityhub.org.

Lodi Comic Con Spring

If your mom is into comics then head to the Lodi Comic Con Spring at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be special guests, exhibitors, a costume contest, games and Supreme Pro Wrestling.

Tickets are $5 in-store, $6 online, $10 at the gate on the day off. Children 12 years old and younger enter for free.

For more information visit lodicomiccon.com.

Stockton Symphony

If your mom enjoys good music attend the The Stockton Symphony Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Warren Atherton Auditorium at 5151 Pacific Ave. in Stockton.

Peter Jaffe will be directing the music while Paul Kimball will be the cameo guest conductor. General admission tickets start at $25. Students pay $10.

For more information visit stocktonsymphony.org.

Go to the movies

Why not go watch a movie with your mom?

Head over to the Regal Stockton City Center or the Regal Stockton Holiday to watch one of the newest movies on the big screen.

Regal Stockton City Center, 222 N El Dorado St in Stockton

Friday, May 10 showtimes

Kingdom of the Plant of Apes

IMAX showtimes: 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 showtimes

Kingdom of the Plant of Apes

IMAX showtimes: 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Standard showtimes: 10 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

standard 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 12 showtimes

Kingdom of the Plant of Apes

IMAX showtimes: 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Standard showtimes: 10 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

For tickets visit Regal Stockton City Center.

Regal Stockton Holiday, 6262 West Ln in Stockton

Friday, May 10 showtimes

Kingdom of the Plant of Apes

Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:20 p.m.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Standard showtimes: 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 10:15 p.m.

Star Wars: Ep I - The Phantom Menace

Standard showtimes: 11:20 a.m., 2:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

Tarot

Standard showtimes: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

Not Another Church Movie

Standard showtimes: 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 10 p.m.

The Fall Guy

Standard showtimes: 12 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 showtimes

Minions The Rise of Gru

Standard showtimes: 9:50 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Standard showtimes: 10:20 a.m.

Kingdom of the Plant of Apes

Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:20 p.m.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Standard showtimes: 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 10: 15 p.m.

Star Wars: Ep I - The Phantom Menace

Standard showtimes: 11:20 a.m., 2:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

Not Another Church Movie

Standard showtimes: 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 10 p.m.

The Fall Guy

Standard showtimes: 12:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 9:25 p.m.

Tarot

Standard showtimes: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 showtimes

Kingdom of the Plant of Apes

Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Standard showtimes: 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:25 p.m.

Star Wars: Ep I - The Phantom Menace

Standard showtimes: 11:20 a.m., 2:40 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tarot

Standard showtimes: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m.

Not Another Church Movie

Standard showtimes: 11:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m.

The Fall Guy

Standard showtimes: 12 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 6:10 p.m.

For tickets visit Regal Stockton Holiday.

