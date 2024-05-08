10 Mother's Day gifts guide: 209 edition from flowers to brunch dates and more
Whether you celebrate on May 10 or on the second Sunday of every May, it's never too early or too late to start planning and buying a special gift for the mothers in your life.
If you like to keep things simple or if you like to go all out, there is no right or wrong answer on how to celebrate Mother's Day. While you may celebrate your own mother, your mother-in-law, your grandmother, your sister, or your friend, there are plenty of ways to show your appreciation for them.
Every mother is unique and their gifts can be just as unique as them.
Here is a gift guide with 10 fun activities, day dates or gift ideas to celebrate the women you love this Mother's Day weekend.
Blooms for her
Nothing says I appreciate and love you more than a blooming bouquet. Go for a bouquet that matches their personality.
If they are fun and have a colorful personality go for a mixed floral bouquet with spring colors such as pinks, whites, blues, or yellows.
If your mom is more of a classic and simple personality, she might prefer the classic red or white roses. If you know her favorite color or flowers, you can never go wrong with that either.
If your mom is a "plant mom" then opt for a plant instead.
Here are 11 Stockton florists and plant nurseries you can support this Mother's Day:
La Rosa Floral, 323 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd. in Stockton (flowers can also be found at the Waterfront Warehouse)
Lucy's Floral, 1439 N. El Dorado St. in Stockton
Alex Floral Co, 33 N. American St. in Stockton
Silveria's Flowers & Gifts, 995 Lincoln Center in Stockton
J & S Flowers, 440 W. Harding Way in Stockton
Charter Way Florist, 5620 N. Pershing Ave. Ste A. in Stockton
Lotus Plant Studio, 925 N. Yosemite St. Ste. A in Stockton
The Lush Studio, 2218 Pacific Ave. in Stockton
Port Stockton Nursery, 2910 E. Main St. in Stockton
Rose Garden Pottery & Plants, 724 Rose Marie Ln. in Stockton
Gifts for her
At the Stockton Miracle Mile you can find three small businesses to purchase cute gifts for moms.
From clay jewelry to glass cups with lids or candles, The Little Shop on the Mile, Sweet Life Boutique, and Hidden Gem will have something to gift your mom. Items are mainly sourced from local small businesses.
In downtown Stockton inside the Courthouse Plaza, there's Makers Made.
There you can find anything from plants to handcrafted clay earrings to other handmade gifts made by local makers. Just two doors away from Makers Made is Main Street Gifts. By shopping there you will also help support foster children as their gift shop is dedicated to helping them.
In the Lincoln Center, you will find Best Wishes. This gift shop has been around since 1989 and you will find purses with removable straps, charcuterie utensils and more jewelry.
The Little Shop on the Mile, 217 Dorris Place in Stockton
Sweet Life Boutique, 2051 Pacific Ave. in Stockton
Hidden Gem, 2110 Pacific Ave. in Stockton
Makers Made, 306 E. Main St. Suite 207 in Stockton
Main Street Gifts, 306 E. Main St. Suite 205 in Stockton
Best Wishes, 325 Lincoln Center in Stockton
Brunch, lunch, or dinner date with mom
Grab brunch, lunch, dinner, and support one of these woman-owned restaurants in Stockton.
Grab a "Giant Candy Cloud Mimosa" or a "Candy Cloud Waffle" with your mom at American Waffle Diner. If you are looking for chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, or a menudo plate then visit Hilda's Mexican Restaurant.
For lunch or dinner head to Nena’s Mexican Cuisine for Camarones a la diabla, fajitas or street taquitos.
Hilda's Mexican Restaurant, 2359 Waterloo Rd. in Stockton
American Waffle Diner, 1540 E. March Ln. #B5 in Stockton
Nena’s Mexican Cuisine, 445 W. Weber Ave. #120 in Stockton
A pampering day at the spa
From a facial to a massage, relaxation is just an appointment away at one of these spas in the area.
This is the perfect gift for the mom who is always on the go and needs to just slow down and relax for an hour or two.
The Spa at Wine & Roses, 2505 W. Turner Rd. in Lodi
Blush Bar, 2540 Pacific Ave. Ste. 2 in Stockton
Lumière Spa, 15 W Oak St. in Lodi
Perfect Balanced Day Spa, 401 W. Pine St. in Lodi
Mirror Mirror Esthetics, 7 W. Pine St. in Lodi
For the shopping queen
Get your mom some gift cards to her favorite stores or take her shopping locally.
Fina, 240 Lincoln Center in Stockton
Flair Boutique, 352 Lincoln Center in Stockton
Theodora Boutique, 270 Lincoln Center in Stockton
Bellisima Boutique, 2230 Pacific Avenue in Stockton
Nails did, hair did
While nail salons and beauty salons are not hard to find with many options in the city, here are nine Stockton salons to visit for a pampering day.
Signature Nails & Spa, 6565 Pacific Ave. in Stockton
Laquer, 310 Lincoln Center in Stockton
Perfect Nail, 1101 E. March Ln. #J in Stockton
Stockton Nails Studio, 4555 N. Pershing Ave. #33
PRŌVA Coiffure, 526 W. Benjamin Holt Dr. Ste. F in Stockton
UNIQUO, 36 N. California St. in Stockton
Salon Avanti, 5759 Pacific Ave. in Stockton
Grand Canal Salon, 2222 Grand Canal Blvd. #4 in Stockton
POMP Salon, 349 Lincoln Center in Stockton
A yoga class
If your mom is an active mom, why not do something that is right up her alley and take a yoga class together?
At these three locations, you will find different kinds of yoga classes.
Shine Cycle + Yoga + Barre, 308 Lincoln Center in Stockton
True You Hot Yoga, 2341 Pacific Ave., in Stockton
Now and Zen Yoga Studio, 369 S. Lower Sacramento Rd. B in Lodi
Wine Tasting
With Lodi just a short drive away, take your mom on a wine adventure. Plan a wine-tasting day date with your mom and visit one, two, or a few of these six wineries.
Calivines Winery & Olive Mill, 13950 Thornton Rd., Lodi
Bokish Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Rd. in Lodi
Woo Girl! Cellars, 11070 E. Woodbridge Rd. in Acampo
Stama Winery, 17521 N. Davis Rd. in Lodi
The Dancing Fox Winery and & Brewery, 203 S. School St. in Lodi
Pop the Bubbly, 7 N. School St. in Lodi
For more wineries in Lodi visit visitlodi.com.
Catch a comedy game
If your mom is a jokester or appreciates a good laugh, you can surprise her with a comedy show at the Bob Hope Theatre.
Comedian and actor Daniel Sloss will be making a stop in Stockton on Friday, May 10 for his "Can't" show. Tickets start at $31. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets visit ticketmaster.com.
Go to a local event
Ube x Matcha Fest 2024
If your mom loves ube or matcha then the Ube x Matcha Fest 2024 is a must on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m..
The Kommunity Hub is hosting San Joaquin's 3rd Annual Ube Fest. This year they are also introducing matcha to the festival. The event will take place at three different downtown Stockton locations.
The locations are:
Sweet and Savory Street, 369 E. Market St. in Stockton
The Courthouse Plaza, 306 E. Main St. in Stockton
Huddle Cowork, 110 N. San Joaquin St. in Stockton
Food vendors will include Casa Pinoy, Street Stix, Dough for Dough, and more. There will also be performances by The Good Time Collective, Dragon Dance Troupe and more.
Tickets start at $10. Children 12 years old and under enter for free.
For more information visit kommunityhub.org.
Lodi Comic Con Spring
If your mom is into comics then head to the Lodi Comic Con Spring at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be special guests, exhibitors, a costume contest, games and Supreme Pro Wrestling.
Tickets are $5 in-store, $6 online, $10 at the gate on the day off. Children 12 years old and younger enter for free.
For more information visit lodicomiccon.com.
Stockton Symphony
If your mom enjoys good music attend the The Stockton Symphony Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Warren Atherton Auditorium at 5151 Pacific Ave. in Stockton.
Peter Jaffe will be directing the music while Paul Kimball will be the cameo guest conductor. General admission tickets start at $25. Students pay $10.
For more information visit stocktonsymphony.org.
Go to the movies
Why not go watch a movie with your mom?
Head over to the Regal Stockton City Center or the Regal Stockton Holiday to watch one of the newest movies on the big screen.
Regal Stockton City Center, 222 N El Dorado St in Stockton
Friday, May 10 showtimes
Kingdom of the Plant of Apes
IMAX showtimes: 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 11 showtimes
Kingdom of the Plant of Apes
IMAX showtimes: 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
Standard showtimes: 10 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
Minions: The Rise of Gru
standard 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 12 showtimes
Kingdom of the Plant of Apes
IMAX showtimes: 11:50 a.m., 3:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 10:30 p.m.
Standard showtimes: 10 a.m., 10:50 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:35 p.m.
For tickets visit Regal Stockton City Center.
Regal Stockton Holiday, 6262 West Ln in Stockton
Friday, May 10 showtimes
Kingdom of the Plant of Apes
Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:20 p.m.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Standard showtimes: 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 10:15 p.m.
Star Wars: Ep I - The Phantom Menace
Standard showtimes: 11:20 a.m., 2:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:20 p.m.
Tarot
Standard showtimes: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
Not Another Church Movie
Standard showtimes: 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 10 p.m.
The Fall Guy
Standard showtimes: 12 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 11 showtimes
Minions The Rise of Gru
Standard showtimes: 9:50 a.m.
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Standard showtimes: 10:20 a.m.
Kingdom of the Plant of Apes
Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:20 p.m.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Standard showtimes: 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 10: 15 p.m.
Star Wars: Ep I - The Phantom Menace
Standard showtimes: 11:20 a.m., 2:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:20 p.m.
Not Another Church Movie
Standard showtimes: 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 10 p.m.
The Fall Guy
Standard showtimes: 12:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 9:25 p.m.
Tarot
Standard showtimes: 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.
Sunday, May 12 showtimes
Kingdom of the Plant of Apes
Standard showtimes: 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Standard showtimes: 10:55 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:25 p.m.
Star Wars: Ep I - The Phantom Menace
Standard showtimes: 11:20 a.m., 2:40 p.m., 6 p.m.
Tarot
Standard showtimes: 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:05 p.m.
Not Another Church Movie
Standard showtimes: 11:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:20 p.m.
The Fall Guy
Standard showtimes: 12 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 6:10 p.m.
For tickets visit Regal Stockton Holiday.
Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. To support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.
