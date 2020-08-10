Zelda Williams slams Eric Trump for resurfacing late dad Robin's riff on Joe Biden: 'Look up what he said about your Dad'

Zelda Williams is not here for the Trumps using her late father’s words for their own gain.

After Donald Trump’s son Eric resurfaced a clip of the late Robin Williams riffing on Joe Biden in a 2009 HBO comedy special, the comedian’s only daughter urged the first son to “look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s even more ‘savage.’”

While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’.



Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️ https://t.co/CXDTovG5yo — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 8, 2020

She added, "Gentle reminder that the dead can't vote, but the living can."

The 30-second clip that Eric posted saw Robin, on stage at Washington D.C.’s DAR Constitution Hall, making fun of Barack Obama’s then-vice president. He called the now-presidential hopeful Biden, known for his verbal gaffes, “always ramblin’ Joe Biden. Joe says s h** that even people with Tourette’s [syndrome] go, ‘No.’ ... Joe is like your uncle who is on a new drug and doesn’t have the dosage right.”

Eric and Donald Trump. (Photo: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) More

But Robin, a long-time supporter of the Democratic Party, went after Donald too. While doing standup in 2012, the Oscar winner described the then-Apprentice reality star as a “scary man,” quipping that the real estate developer “plays monopoly with real f***ing buildings.”

But that was just the start of it, going on to call out Donald’s creepy comments about daughter Ivanka’s appearance.

"This is a man who said ‘my daughter is hot,’” Robin, who died in 2014, said. “Even people in Arkansas went ‘that's f***ing wrong.’”

Robin also made fun of Donald for owning beauty pageants (and lurking in the dressing rooms), comparing it to Michael Vick, the NFL player who pleaded guilty for his involvement in a dogfighting ring, owning pet stores.

“It’s a f***ing catch and release program for” Donald, Robin said.

Robin went on to make fun of Donald’s “f***ing hair, my god.” He said, “I believe the hair is ‘the Donald.’ I believe the body is the maintenance system for the hair.”

Last month, Zelda paid tribute to her father on what would have been his 69th birthday. She donated $69.69 to charities working to combat homelessness in his honor — and asked his fans to do the same.

Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️ — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

Fans around the world joined in to honor the Mrs. Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting star, who died by suicide while suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Wanted to pop back to say I’ve gotten a ton of these. Charities are receiving $69.69 all over the world! The ripples of good you all spread is helping SO MANY! It’s more than just a ‘nice’ gesture... you’ve spread kindness like Dad spread laughter, & I am forever grateful ♥️ https://t.co/98kHxX9nIH — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 22, 2020

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: