Halle Berry, 53, gives off Bond girl vibes in new bikini photo

Halle Berry, at a screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 in 2019, shared a new bikini photo that channels one of her old roles. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry is still throwing off Bond girl vibes.

The 53-year-old actress shared a new bikini picture and her swimsuit is reminiscent of the one she rocked in the 2002 James Bond flick Die Another Day.

“Never been a shady beach,” Berry captioned the photo, which sees her in an orange, high-cut bikini with a belted bra top, from the brand Boohoo, that perfectly accentuates her fit physique.

It’s been nearly 20 years since she played Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in the 007 film franchise. In one of the most famous movie scenes ever, she emerged from the water in an orange bikini with a white belted waistband, catching then-Bond Pierce Brosnan’s eye.

Berry once said of the infamous movie scene, “The sea was freezing! I had to do it quite a few times too. I went in the water and I went out the water. Then I had to walk up the beach in a 'certain way.’ They kept saying, 'Can you be sexier?’ and I was like shouting back at them, ‘This is all the sexy I got! I'm gonna get hip dysplasia if I try and make it any sexier!’”

The mom of two dedicates much of her Instagram feed to her tireless workouts that keep her bikini ready. Her most recently “Fitness Friday” post showed her working out on the beach.

Berry recently teased that she has a new love amid quarantine. The star, who has married and divorced three times, shared a photo of herself playing footsie with an unidentified suitor.

The last person Berry was publicly linked to was musician Alex Da Kid in 2017.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: