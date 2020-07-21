    Zelda Williams honors late father Robin on his 69th birthday with donations to homeless shelters

    Zelda Williams remembered dad Robin on what would have been his 69th birthday.

    Zelda Williams spent Tuesday doing good in the name of her late father, Robin Williams.

    The elder Williams, star of Good Morning, Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire and other classics from the ‘80s and beyond, was born July 21, 1951. He died in August 2014 at the age of 63.

    His daughter announced today that she’d be paying tribute on his 69th birthday by donating $69.69 to “as many homeless shelters as I can.”

    She even posted receipts from several of them. A few:

    Zelda, 30, is the comedian’s daughter with his second wife Marsha Garces. (Williams also left behind an adult son with Garces, Cody, and an adult son, Zak, from his first wife, Valerie Velardi.) Like her father, she also decided to go into the entertainment industry, having written, produced and starred in her own short film, Shrimp, in 2018. As Zelda promoted it at the Tribeca TV Festival in September of that year, it was being developed into a TV series. She’s since directed multiple music videos and, on the acting front, has racked up credits in TV’s Jane the Virgin, Criminal Minds and more.

    Zelda Williams remembered her late father Robin.

    After Zelda’s birthday tribute to her dad Tuesday, some of her followers said they’d been inspired to make their own contributions. And some chimed in with their own touching remembrances and thoughts about her Oscar-winning father.

    While talking to ET to promote Shrimp, Zelda revealed the best advice her dad had given her for working in show business: “It was always, you know, be kind, work very hard.”

