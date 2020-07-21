Zelda Williams honors late father Robin on his 69th birthday with donations to homeless shelters

Zelda Williams remembered dad Robin on what would have been his 69th birthday. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Zelda Williams spent Tuesday doing good in the name of her late father, Robin Williams.

The elder Williams, star of Good Morning, Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire and other classics from the ‘80s and beyond, was born July 21, 1951. He died in August 2014 at the age of 63.

His daughter announced today that she’d be paying tribute on his 69th birthday by donating $69.69 to “as many homeless shelters as I can.”

Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today ♥️ — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

She even posted receipts from several of them. A few:

@pathpartners ha, this one actually said the numbers on it 😂 Also, my credit card company is gonna think something is seriously wrong soon. Onwards! pic.twitter.com/dNreitwf03 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

🌈Sending some more big love to my hometown! pic.twitter.com/9xlSc85Xv5 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

Thank you for all that you do @midnightmission ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WrCUGo0Lhn — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020

Zelda, 30, is the comedian’s daughter with his second wife Marsha Garces. (Williams also left behind an adult son with Garces, Cody, and an adult son, Zak, from his first wife, Valerie Velardi.) Like her father, she also decided to go into the entertainment industry, having written, produced and starred in her own short film, Shrimp, in 2018. As Zelda promoted it at the Tribeca TV Festival in September of that year, it was being developed into a TV series. She’s since directed multiple music videos and, on the acting front, has racked up credits in TV’s Jane the Virgin, Criminal Minds and more.

Zelda Williams remembered her late father Robin.

After Zelda’s birthday tribute to her dad Tuesday, some of her followers said they’d been inspired to make their own contributions. And some chimed in with their own touching remembrances and thoughts about her Oscar-winning father.

I met your dad when I was 12 at a bike race in Austin! My dad also rode that day. I was so excited to meet him, he’s my hero. He signed my favorite jacket and took this picture with me. It’s one of my most treasured memories and I’ll be donating today in his honor. pic.twitter.com/jSc6iAXEbM — Celeste A Perez (@CelezPerez) July 21, 2020

I had the privilege of meeting your father when I was 23. I turn 34 next month & it still remains, to this day, one of my best memories. Thank you for sharing him with all of us. This is beautiful & you’re an incredible woman. — The Sassiest Semite (@LittleMissLizz) July 21, 2020

Just finished this up. Happy birthday to your dad. Sending my love to you. pic.twitter.com/alM4dmvv7s — alyssa (@uhhleesah) July 21, 2020

While talking to ET to promote Shrimp, Zelda revealed the best advice her dad had given her for working in show business: “It was always, you know, be kind, work very hard.”

