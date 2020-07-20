The Chicks' Natalie Maines calls Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic 'second-degree murder'

Count Natalie Maines as one of the growing number of Americans who disapprove of the way President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no leadership,” she said on Monday’s episode of the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. “Don’t even get me started, Howard.”

But Stern said he wanted to know what Maines thought.

“It’s unbelievable…. It’s crazy. It is crazy that we have a leader that is — I mean, it’s murder,” Maines said. “It’s second-degree murder. He’s not having to physically kill people but his ignoring things and speaking complete lies, retweeting that Chuck Woolery tweet, it’s unbelievable.”

She was referring to a social media message that Woolery, the former host of TV dating show Love Connection, had sent July 12, saying COVID-19 was essentially a big lie being perpetuated to influence the upcoming presidential election. Trump retweeted the message, “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

(Woolery has since revealed that his son was diagnosed with COVID-19 and deactivated his Twitter account.)

Maines and the entire group was infamously ostracized from the country music community in 2003, after she criticized President George W. Bush while performing in London during the Iraq War. The 2006 album she created with bandmates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, Taking the Long Way, addressed that experience. At the Grammy Awards that year, the Chicks took home four trophies, including Album of the Year.

In a new interview with Billboard, also released Monday, Strayer explained that the Chicks are no longer afraid of being too outspoken.

“It takes a long time for a woman to not be editing herself,” Strayer said. “We are at that point in our lives where we don’t need to. This is like, ‘What do you have to lose?’ We already lost X amount of fans for being who we are. Why not say what’s real?”

