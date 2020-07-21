Robin Williams tributes pour in on what would have been late comedian's 69th birthday

Nearly six years later, the shocking death of beloved comedian and film and television star Robin Williams continues to sting.

So it’s no wonder that fans and admirers commemorated what would have been the late star’s 69th birthday with a gaggle of touching and fittingly funny tributes to the always hilarious Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 after his struggle with Lewy body dementia and frequent battles with depression.

Williams’s daughter Zelda Williams commemorated the date by announcing she’s donating an amount of $69.69 to "as many local homeless shelters” as she can.

Elsewhere on Twitter, retired NBA player-turned-prolific social media curator Rex Chapman shared Williams’s rollicking re-imagining of a drunk Scotsman inventing the sport of golf:

Robin Williams on golf. Enjoy.



He would have been 69-years old today.pic.twitter.com/dsU2uAXwy9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2020

Ex-wrestler the Iron Sheik shared a sweet photo of Williams nose-to-nose with a painted lady butterfly from his 1996 movie Jack:

ROBIN WILLIAMS I LOVE YOU FOREVER pic.twitter.com/zLAdq1Yby9 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) July 21, 2020

My favourite photo of #RobinWilliams offering bog roll to 'The Thinker' pic.twitter.com/0c649wSZJj — Brave (@defiaye) July 21, 2020

Star Trek alum George Takei posted a video compilation of some of the actor’s best screen roles, including Mork and Mindy (1978-1982), Dead Poets Society (1989), Aladdin (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jumanji (1995) and Good Will Hunting (1997).

The brilliant Robin Williams would have turned 69 today. 💕 What's your favorite film of his, friends? pic.twitter.com/8Ko1u0sfIg — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2020

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of Robin Williams,” wrote Kristen Chenoweth, who costarred with the actor in the 2006 road trip comedy RV.

There isn’t a day that goes by that i don’t think of Robin Williams. Goodness how he would’ve made us laugh during these times! I miss you RW! — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 21, 2020

U.S. Army veteran David Weissman shared photos from a trip Williams made to Afghanistan, calling him a “huge supporter of soldiers.”

I had the honor in meeting Robin Williams in Afghanistan. He was huge supporter of soldiers. #HappyBirthdayRobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/tyczpAAioC — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 21, 2020

Williams was also apparently a low-key fashion icon, according to Complex:

Robin Williams would've turned 69 today.



We look back at some of his best style moments. https://t.co/Mty5yvwEjq



Rest in peace, Robin. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/InvRjUB6SG — Complex (@Complex) July 21, 2020

Others, meanwhile, shared memorable quotes from Williams, both from the performer himself and his most memorable characters:

No matter what people tell you, 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱. A reminder from the late Robin Williams on what would have been his 69th birthday. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTo8T5HIxT — E! News (@enews) July 21, 2020

#RobinWilliams Happy 69th birthday . Such a beautiful man. With a beautiful heart and a smile that hid so much sadness. You’ll never be forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TWbjtTgBN8 — Cat (@kittycat542) July 21, 2020

“No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.”#RobinWilliams

pic.twitter.com/UnK4QX5uwF — min⁷🕊 (@ughseokk) July 21, 2020

"Seize the day. Because, believe it or not, each and every one of us in this room is one day going to stop breathing." #RobinWilliams — Fact (@Fact) July 21, 2020

Williams surely would have had something snappy to say about turning 69, given that number’s common comedic usage. Then again, he was always far too smart for an easy joke.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

