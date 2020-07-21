    Robin Williams tributes pour in on what would have been late comedian's 69th birthday

    Kevin Polowy
    Senior Correspondent, Yahoo Entertainment
    Robin Williams in Jack. (Photo: Hollywood Pictures)

    Nearly six years later, the shocking death of beloved comedian and film and television star Robin Williams continues to sting.

    So it’s no wonder that fans and admirers commemorated what would have been the late star’s 69th birthday with a gaggle of touching and fittingly funny tributes to the always hilarious Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 after his struggle with Lewy body dementia and frequent battles with depression.

    Williams’s daughter Zelda Williams commemorated the date by announcing she’s donating an amount of $69.69 to "as many local homeless shelters” as she can.

    Elsewhere on Twitter, retired NBA player-turned-prolific social media curator Rex Chapman shared Williams’s rollicking re-imagining of a drunk Scotsman inventing the sport of golf:

    Ex-wrestler the Iron Sheik shared a sweet photo of Williams nose-to-nose with a painted lady butterfly from his 1996 movie Jack:

    Star Trek alum George Takei posted a video compilation of some of the actor’s best screen roles, including Mork and Mindy (1978-1982), Dead Poets Society (1989), Aladdin (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jumanji (1995) and Good Will Hunting (1997).

    “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of Robin Williams,” wrote Kristen Chenoweth, who costarred with the actor in the 2006 road trip comedy RV.

    U.S. Army veteran David Weissman shared photos from a trip Williams made to Afghanistan, calling him a “huge supporter of soldiers.”

    Williams was also apparently a low-key fashion icon, according to Complex:

    Others, meanwhile, shared memorable quotes from Williams, both from the performer himself and his most memorable characters:

    Williams surely would have had something snappy to say about turning 69, given that number’s common comedic usage. Then again, he was always far too smart for an easy joke.

    If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

