John Lewis at Comic-Con: Late civil rights icon once cosplayed as himself and lead children in march

John Lewis once cosplayed as younger version of himself and lead a Civil Rights march through Comic-Con. (Photo: courtesy Top Shelf Productions)

As the nation mourned the loss of civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis this weekend, social media was flooded with images of him marching in Selma, videos of him speaking at the March on Washington and memes highlighting some of his most memorable and profound quotes.

One particularly heartwarming episode from the tireless activist-turned-politician’s life also re-emerged. There was the time Lewis, who died Saturday at age 80 from pancreatic cancer, appeared at 2015 San Diego Comic-Con and did what one does at the mega-fan convention: He cosplayed as a hero… himself, dressing up in the same beige trench coat, shirt and tie and small backpack he wore as a 25-year-old who lead 600 peaceful marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965. (Lewis was among several nonviolent protestors who were subsequently beaten by Alabama State Police, suffering a fractured skull on what became known as “Bloody Sunday,” an event that ultimately became a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement.)

As iHeart podcast host Bridget Todd noted in a viral post, Lewis also lead an impromptu children’s march through the main corridor of the San Diego Convention Center.

My favorite thing about John Lewis is that at ComicCon, he cosplayed as his younger self, wearing the same coat and backpack he wore at the March on Selma and led kids in a little march around the convention. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6T2sgRZehz — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) July 18, 2020

The congressman was at Comic-Con five years ago this month to promote March: Book Two, the second in a trilogy of autobiographical graphic novels about the Civil Rights Movement that he co-wrote with Andrew Aydin and was illustrated by Nate Powell.

After his panel discussing the release, Lewis had to walk to the signing booth of the novel’s publisher, Top Shelf Productions, on the convention’s crowded main floor.

View photos John Lewis attends the Warner Bros. presentation during Comic-Con International 2015 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, Calif. (Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) More

According to a detailing of the events by Washington Post’s Michael Cavna, there had been front seats at the panel reserved for a group of students from the nearby Oak Park Elementary School. Their organizing teacher, Mick Rabin, suggested the kids walk alongside Lewis. Other Con-goers joined their “parade of purpose” as they moved through the convention.

“I remember standing in the line to the left watching him walk by in procession. It’s still one of the most moving memories I’ve ever had in all my years attending,” a Twitter user named Julie posted in response to Todd’s photos.

@repjohnlewis went full-concept yesterday, even packing his backpack with the same contents as Bloody Sunday. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Fu0MSenhWg — Nate Powell (@Nate_Powell_Art) July 12, 2015

As Powell shared on Twitter, Lewis even packed his “costume” backpack with the same contents he had that day in Selma, which Aydin later listed: two books (in this case March: Book One and March: Book Two), an apple, a toothbrush and toothpaste. He also had an orange in Selma, but oddly they couldn’t find one in SoCal that morning.

U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren was one of the 75,000-plus people who retweeted Todd’s post. “John Lewis was a giant and a moral compass. I can’t wait to see what kind of good trouble these kids get into,” Warren wrote. (“Good trouble” was a phrase made famous by Lewis to describe peaceful protesting that could still lead to arrest; it’s also the name of a newly released documentary on Lewis that’s well worth checking out.)