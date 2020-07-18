The It List: Joy Reid takes nightly anchor slot at MSNBC, San Diego Comic-Con goes virtual, celebrate One Direction's 10th anniversary and the best in pop culture the week of July 20, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for July 20-26, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Joy Reid’s nightly program the ReidOut makes its debut

Joy Reid will make history as cable’s first Black female primetime anchor with her new show on MSNBC. Reid is filling the slot vacated by Chris Matthews, the longtime anchor of Hardball, who abruptly resigned in March. According to a statement from the network, the Washington D.C.-based show “will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway.” Reid has hosted the weekend program AM Joy on the network since 2016. “I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” the political pundit said. “I’ll always be proud of the work we did on AM Joy by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.” — Taryn Ryder

The ReidOut With Joy Reid premieres Monday, July 20 and airs weekdays at 7 p.m. on MSNBC.

STREAM IT: Attend San Diego Comic-Con from your couch with Comic-Con@Home

At least we don’t have to deal with trying to book a decent San Diego hotel, waiting in epic lines or getting a whiff of those occasionally unpleasant odors from Congoers, right? Surely pop culture junkies are bummed that the coronavirus’ cancellation tour included San Diego Comic-Con 2020, but the show goes on… line with Comic-Con@Home. Set over the same five-day stretch (July 22-26), the first-ever virtual SDCC will include over 350 pre-recorded panels, including such fare as Bill & Ted Face the Music, The Walking Dead and the 75-year-delayed The New Mutants. Sure, there’s no splashy Marvel panel to make headlines, but you don’t even have to leave your couch or pay anything — and you’re guaranteed not to be shut out of Hall H. — Kevin Polowy

“Attend” Comic-Con@Home for free on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel starting Wednesday, July 22.

STREAM IT: Dave Franco directs real-life spouse, Alison Brie, in the slow-burn thriller, The Rental

Think you’ve had Airbnb horror stories? It’s nothing compared to what the two couples in Dave Franco’s directorial debut, The Rental, experience. Looking for a weekend escape from the big city, Michelle and Charlie (Alison Brie and Dan Stevens) and Josh and Mina (Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand) book a tricked-out cabin in the woods. But simmering tensions between the four — including a romantic attraction between Charlie and Mina, and brotherly resentment between Josh and Charlie — conspire to put a damper on the fun. It doesn’t help that strange things are present in the rental… things like hidden cameras in the shower and a creepy housekeeper (Toby Huss) who keeps a too-close eye on the place. Co-written by Franco and mumblecore master, Joe Swanberg, The Rental studiously tightens the tension for the first hour before going on a serious third-act rampage. While the movie sometimes put the “slow” in “slow burn,” Franco gets strong performances from the central quartet — including his real-life wife, Brie — and the closing moments will have you checking the closets at your next Airbnb rental. — Ethan Alter

The Rental premieres Friday, July 24 on most VOD services including Vudu.

STREAM IT: Caddyshack is turning 40, which is nice

Golf is just about the only sport that’s been cleared for COVID-19, so perhaps it’s fitting that the bawdy 1980 comedy that brought country club shenanigans and class warfare to the fore (sorry) is marking a major milestone this month. (And really, who among us isn’t currently eyeing anything and anyone outside our bubble with the suspicion normally reserved for rogue Baby Ruth bars floating in a public pool?) From Bill Murray’s ruthless pursuit of a Kenny Loggins-stanning gopher to Rodney Dangerfield getting down on the green, this cult comedy — directed by future Ghostbuster Harold Ramis — remains a riotous, irresistibly quotable summertime tonic four decades later. — Erin Donnelly

Story continues