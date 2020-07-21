Remembering Robin Williams: A Life and Career in Pictures (Photos)

Robin Williams made his big screen debut in little-seen 1977 comedy “Can I Do It ‘Till I Need Glasses?”

Williams made several appearances doing sketches on 1977’s “The Richard Pryor Show”

Quirky comedy series “Mork and Mindy” premiered in 1978 and put Williams on the map.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: MORK & MINDY - "Wedding Gallery" 1981 Pam Dawber, Robin Williams (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Christopher Reeve presented Williams with a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer for “Mork and Mindy” in 1979.

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 8: Christopher Reeve presenting Robin Williams of "Mork and Mindy" with the Favorite Male Performer in a New TV Program on the 1979 People's Choice Awards show. Image dated March 8, 1979. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

"The World According to Garp" (1982) marked one of Williams' first dramatic performances, in the title role of a John Irving novel adaptation.

American actors Robin Williams and Mary Beth Hurt on the set of The World According to Garp, based on the novel by John Irving and directed by George Roy Hill. (Photo by Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images)

Robin Williams was received his first Oscar nomination for his role in 1987’s “Good Morning, Vietnam.”

Robin Williams enjoying music through headset in a scene from the film 'Good Morning, Vietnam', 1987. (Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images)

O Captain! My captain! Robin Williams captivated a young audience by playing an unorthodox professor in 1989’s “Dead Poets Society.”

Robin Williams teaching a class in a scene from the film 'Dead Poets Society', 1989. (Photo by Touchstone Pictures/Getty Images)





“There you are, Peter.” Robin Williams played a grown up Peter Pan returning to Neverland in 1991’s “Hook.”

Robin Williams as Peter Pan for the Film Hook (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)