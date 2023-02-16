Who is Sophie Lloyd? Machine Gun Kelly guitarist slams 'meritless' cheating rumors.

2
Suzy Byrne
·Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
·6 min read
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Machine Gun Kelly (L) and Sophie Lloyd perform at The Forum on July 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Sophie Lloyd joined Machine Gun Kelly's band in May for his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Here they are onstage together at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., in July. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sophie Lloyd is shredding online speculation that she's the "other woman" amid Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship woes.

The British guitarist, 27, released a scathing statement through her rep calling the chatter "disrespectful," "meritless" and "untrue."

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," her rep said in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism & social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Kelly and Fox, who have been engaged since January 2022, got into a fight over Super Bowl weekend. The Transformers actress posted to Instagram lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade track "Pray You Catch Me," including, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," leading to speculation the rocker cheated. Fox herself fueled the flames by responding to one commenter's unfounded claim that Kelly "probably got with Sophie," replying, "Maybe I got with Sophie." Fox then deleted her Instagram. The "twin flames" are reportedly trying to work through the drama and were photographed together on Monday.

The next day, Lloyd used social media to post a tribute to her boyfriend, drummer Christopher Painter, for Valentine's Day, making her own statement — without a statement — about being dragged into the mess.

(Screenshot: Sophie Lloyd via Instagram)
Sophie Lloyd has been dating Christopher Painter for 5 years — and posted a Valentine's Day tribute to him amid this MGK/Megan Fox saga.(Screenshot: Sophie Lloyd via Instagram)

So who is Sophie Lloyd?

Well, she's an "internet guitar sensation," according to NME. She has her debut studio album, Imposter Syndrome, coming out this year and it's inspired by Slash's self-titled solo album. The first single, "Do or Die," with vocals from Nathan James, dropped last year. She previously released an instrumental EP, Delusions, in 2018.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Sophie Lloyd attends
Sophie Lloyd attends Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Lloyd first gained notoriety through videos she posted to YouTube of herself doing guitar covers of rock and pop classics. She is what is called a "bedroom guitarist," or someone who practices on their own at home. In her case, she practiced 5 hours a day solo in her room, revealing that she did so in part because she struggled with performance anxiety.

Lloyd started playing guitar at age 10 after listening to "Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad," according to her website bio. "Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment." She started writing her own music at 15.

In 2018, she graduated from BIMM Institute, independent colleges which specialize in music education and the arts — after studying popular music performance.

“I definitely haven't followed the normal path most musicians take," she told NME. "I uploaded videos onto the internet instead of playing live in pubs and I always just felt like because of that, I wasn’t good enough. I started feeling anxious, and that held me back." She said her album "has been me working through those things.”

The MGK connection

Lloyd also worked through it touring with Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) as part of his live band for his Mainstream Sellout Tour, which began in June and ended in October.

"MGK literally just messaged me on Instagram one day, after seeing some of my videos," she told NME. "We Facetimed, we seemed to vibe really well and before I knew it, I had my visa and was flying from London to L.A. for rehearsals."

In May, Kelly announced that he hired Lloyd, sharing a video of her rehearsing with the group, and writing, "Adding a new friend to the band."

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Justin Lyons, Machine Gun Kelly, SlimmXX, Sophie Lloyd, Steve
Machine Gun Kelly and his band — Justin Lyons, SlimmXX, Sophie Lloyd, Steve "Baze" Basil and ROOK — at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The band bonded on the tour, she said. "It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message." Lloyd also attended the premiere of Kelly's Hulu doc, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink.

Lloyd and the band were present for the "Emo Girl" singer's Super Bowl weekend shows in Scottsdale, Arizona. On Friday, they played at the Coors Light Birds Nest festival. On Saturday, they performed again at Sports Illustrated's The Party. By the second night, Kelly and Fox reportedly had their fight and she left Arizona.

Lloyd's 5-year romance

The guitar player has been with her boyfriend Painter for 5 years, he shared last month in an Instagram tribute.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Painter (@painter_1989)

"Today marks a very special day. It was the day I asked you to be my partner in crime. And 5 years later that is still very accurate," he wrote on Jan. 20. "Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity, care, silliness and your love. You get me like no one else does and have been my rock for 5 solid years. Here’s to many more, partner. 🥂"

She's also shared photos of them together through the years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sophie Lloyd (@sophieguitar_)

The latest on Kelly and Fox

After Fox and Kelly were spotted together on Monday, reportedly going to therapy, a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Megan and MGK have had ups and downs throughout their relationship, but at the end of the day, they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection.... They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together."

A source told People magazine that "they are speaking and trying to work things out... There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time." That said, Fox, who was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, "was never one to casually date. She is with him because she believes it's a long-term relationship. She isn't just gonna give up."

Kelly, who has a daughter from a past relationship, met Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 after her marriage to Green ended. She said when she found out he was cast, she said, "Uh oh. Because I knew. I could feel that some wild s*** was going to happen." And the connection was immediate, "The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame... We're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Recommended Stories

  • Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses 'Disrespectful' and 'Meritless' Cheating Rumors

    The accusations arose after actress Megan Fox hinted at a possible breakup on social media over the weekend

  • Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses ‘Disrespectful’ Cheating Allegations Amid Megan Fox Drama

    Setting the record straight. After Megan Fox dragged her into her drama with Machine Gun Kelly, Sophie Lloyd addressed speculation that she was the reason why the couple are on the outs. “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the guitarist's management team told Us Weekly about the "disrespectful" rumors in a statement on Wednesday, February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue." Lloyd's reaction comes after fans questioned her involvement in Kelly, 32, and Fox's apparent rift. The couple sparked split speculation after the actress, 36, posted lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me" before deleting her Instagram account. “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” the social media post read, which Fox uploaded on Sunday, February 12, after leaving their Super Bowl weekend early. Sophie Lloyd. Ash Knotek/Shutterstock In response, a fan replied to the snap, writing, “He probably got with Sophie." The Jennifer's Body star, for her part, fired back in the comments section, “Maybe I got with Sophie.” At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelly and Fox got into a “big fight in Arizona” ahead of the sporting event. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening,” the insider explained. The pair were first linked after they worked together on Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. After less than two years of dating, Kelly and Fox announced that they were engaged. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," Fox, who shares sons, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, captioned an Instagram video of the proposal in January 2022. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma." Sophie Lloyd, Machine Gun Kelly. Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The Transformers star continued: "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22." Meanwhile, Lloyd's friendship with the performer became a topic of conversation after she joined him on his Mainstream Sellout Tour in 2022. “Touring with Machine Gun Kelly was amazing,” the YouTube star, who is dating Christopher Painter, told NME in November 2022. “It was like one big family, and I felt so comfortable and safe from the get go. I also love how he uses his music to tell a story and portray a message.”

  • Alden Ehrenreich says he's noticed more love for underrated 'Solo' over the years: 'It feels like a shift'

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' bombed at box office amid behind-the-scenes turmoil. Five years later, fans are reappraising the prequel.

  • Dick Van Dyke talks 'Mary Poppins' accent, Mary Tyler Moore’s Capri pants and how being married keeps him young

    When asked for tips for aging well, the icon quips, "Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works!"

  • Who Is Charlie Gooch? What to Know About the Brit Romantically Linked to Florence Pugh

    A new man in her life? Florence Pugh has been sparking romance rumors with Charlie Gooch following her split from longtime love Zach Braff. While the Don't Worry Darling star has yet to comment on the status of her relationship, dating speculation started heating up in February 2023 when Page Six obtained photos of the duo cozying...

  • Who Is Sophie Lloyd? 5 Things to Know About Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Amid Rumors They Hooked Up

    “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” the guitarist’s management team told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, February 15. The England native, who has worked with the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, for nearly one year, was dragged into Kelly’s drama with Fox, 36, earlier that month.

  • ‘John Wick 4’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Gets a New Killer Dog and Murders Even More People

    John Wick won’t stop until he’s finally regained his freedom. Keanu Reeves reprises his role in the franchise’s fourth feature, which dropped another trailer during “Wick Week” on Thursday. Wick’s latest adventure follows the retired assassin as he travels from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin to fight against the world’s most powerful […]

  • Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Addresses ‘Untrue’ Cheating Rumors She Was ‘Needlesly Dragged Into’

    After Megan Fox wiped her fiancée from her Instagram and later deactivated her account, rumors swirled about the status of their relationship

  • Florence Pugh Holds Hands with Charlie Gooch on Valentine's Day After Zach Braff Breakup

    Florence Pugh confirmed in August that she and Zach Braff had quietly broken up

  • Randall Emmett’s Ups and Downs: Lala Kent Cheating Claims, Bruce Willis Mistreatment Allegations and More

    Randall Emmett has produced successful films, including The Irishman, but it’s his personal life and allegations of professional misconduct that have often made headlines. Kent has often spoken publicly about her ex since the split, including on her own podcast, “Give Them Lala.”