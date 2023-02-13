Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got into 'big' fight Super Bowl weekend: source

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox fuel breakup rumors after reported fight over the weekend. (Photo: Reuters)

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over? The actress fueled breakup speculation over the weekend after she wiped photos of her fiancé from Instagram. The Transformers star deleted her account altogether on Sunday, but not before posting a lyric from a Beyoncé song about infidelity. Sources tell Yahoo Entertainment the two have hit a rough patch.

"They've had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, but this one seems serious," one insider explains.

A second source close to the singer echoes something similar: "It's certainly not the first big fight they've had. They can usually work through it."

Fox fell for her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star in 2020. They got engaged one year ago. A source told People that the stars "haven't officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off."

The insider noted that Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and the 36-year-old actress "had a fight over the weekend." Fox is apparently "very upset" and "won't speak to" the musician.

One source confirms to Yahoo the blowup happened on Saturday. Kelly and Fox were in Scottsdale, Arizona for Super Bowl weekend as the rocker performed at a private party on Saturday night. Entertainment Tonight reported the actress was supposed to attend the bash, but bailed "last minute."

"Megan and MGK have a passionate relationship filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad, but after this fight, Megan was very upset," the source claimed. "She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned."

ET's insider added, "MGK wasn't in the right frame of mind to be performing after this."

Reps for Fox and Kelly did not immediately respond to Yahoo's request for comment.

The couple's rough patch came on suddenly. Just eight days ago, Fox attended the Grammys with her "twin flame." Last week, she publicly gushed about Kelly after he lost out on the award for Best Rock Album.

"Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you," she captioned a series of photos.

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she continued in the now-deleted post. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I'll keep this memory of you forever."

Before deleting her Instagram account, Fox posted a carousel of photos from Super Bowl weekend, but the last image — an audio-less video of an envelope burning in a fire pit — raised eyebrows. Fox cryptically captioned the post, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." It's a lyric from Beyoncé's song "Pray You'll Catch Me" off Lemonade, an album in which infidelity is a central theme.