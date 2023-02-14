Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunite as breakup rumors swirl

4
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured together leaving an office building in L.A. after their big fight.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pictured together leaving an office building in L.A. after their big fight. (Photo: Getty Images)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunited in California after their "big" fight over Super Bowl weekend — but the status of their relationship is unclear.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Fox, 36, and Kelly, 32, were snapped on Monday leaving an office building just outside of Los Angeles. The outlet speculated they were at relationship counseling, but that's not immediately clear and reps aren't commenting. The actress doesn't appear to be wearing her giant emerald and diamond engagement ring. Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Fox reportedly talked to each other before leaving in separate cars.

Breakup rumors swirled over the weekend after Fox wiped all traces of her fiancé from Instagram. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," the Transformers star captioned a final cryptic post before deactivating her account. The lyric is from Beyoncé's song "Pray You'll Catch Me." The actress likely knew she'd cause a stir as the song is all about infidelity.

Sources confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Fox and Kelly, who got engaged last year, got into a "serious" argument on Saturday. However, insiders who know the passionate couple cautioned their "ups and downs" are nothing new.

"It's certainly not the first big fight they've had," one source explained. "They can usually work through it."

Fox and Kelly were in Scottsdale, Ariz. over the weekend for the Super Bowl. They attended a party together on Friday, but things took a turn the next day. When the rocker performed at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party, the actress was nowhere to be found as she was expected to attend.

Before deleting Instagram, Fox replied to a fan who suggested her former co-star was unfaithful.

"He probably got with Sophie," one person wrote, referring to Kelly's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

Fox replied to the fan: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Neither Kelly nor Fox has addressed split rumors.

