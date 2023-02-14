Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunite as breakup rumors swirl

Celebrity Us Weekly

One year after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged, the Jennifer’s Body actress has shared a cryptic message that has Us wondering if the pair split. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,“ Fox, 36, captioned a Sunday, February 12, Instagram post, quoting Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” lyrics, and sharing bathroom mirror selfies of herself getting ready and a video of a fire burning. Still from a video posted by Megan Fox to Instagram. Courtesy of Megan Fox/Instagram The Transformers star did not further elaborate on the meaning of her social media caption. However, the 41-year-old songstress’ OG lyrics from her Lemonade album seemingly hinted that her husband Jay-Z — with whom she shares three children — had been unfaithful. “It was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations,” Jay-Z, 53, previously told T: The New York Times Style magazine in a November 2017 profile of listening to his wife’s single that allegedly called him out for cheating. “You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing. You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.” Neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé, who wed in 2018, ever publicly confirmed if the rapper had been unfaithful. Similarly, Fox did not reveal if infidelity had occurred in her relationship with the “Bloody Valentine” crooner, 32. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Tennessee native had seemingly deleted all of her Instagram photos with Kelly (real name Colson Baker). The Good Mourning star — who proposed to Fox last year after two years of dating — and the Holiday in the Sun actress have not further addressed their relationship status since the cryptic social media post. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the Cash App And Visa's h.wood Homecoming Party on Friday, February 10. Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.co/Cover Images Fox and Kelly were previously spotted together several hours earlier at the Cash App And Visa's h.wood Homecoming Party on Friday, February 10. Fox wore the same black outfit from her Sunday upload while partying with her man at the pre-Super Bowl bash in Arizona. The twosome initially connected on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and debuted their relationship in 2020, nearly two years before getting engaged. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the New Girl alum wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.” She concluded in her post: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.” Fox — who shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — and Kelly previously weathered breakup speculation late last year. However, a source told Us Weekly that they were still planning to walk down the aisle. “Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet but they’re secretly planning their wedding. They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves,” the insider exclusively told Us in October 2022. “They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature.” The insider added at the time: “They have their differences at times where he likes to stay out late and party and she’s okay with going home early. There was a point months ago where she was beyond done with him. She was fed up with his BS. … He loves her so much and was the one that pushed to make it work. He wanted it to work and wanted them to be a happy couple. She was having a hard time, but things have turned around.”Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! Us Weekly has reached out for comment.