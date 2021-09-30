Wendy Williams’s ‘ongoing medical issues’ delay talk show season debut — again

Wendy Williams has postponed her postponed season debut.

The Wendy Williams show will now return on Oct. 18 amid the star's "ongoing medical issues."

A statement on Instagram said: "Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work."

It continued: "We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18. Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."

The first hint of health woes came on Sept. 9 when Wendy canceled promotional appearances for the show's 13th season due to "ongoing health issues" that required "further evaluations." Her team said the Sept. 20 premiere date wouldn't change, but it did — to Oct. 4 — upon the news that she had a breakthrough case of COVID.

Around that time, it was reported that Wendy was voluntarily admitted to a New York hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Twice, she's been photographed by paparazzi out in a robe and hospital socks, once in a wheelchair and the other while also vaping. Her brother Tommy Williams said she was in stable condition battling both COVID and unspecified health issues.

The star's sibling also claimed that Williams was not vaccinated — though a source close to Williams insisted to Yahoo Entertainment that she is. Her team continues to refer to it as "breakthrough COVID," implying she is vaccinated.

Wendy's health and personal struggles have played out in the public in recent years. She's taken time away from her daytime show to treat her Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that causes the thyroid to become overactive, something she was first diagnosed with in 1999. She also spent time in a sober living residential facility to treat her addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.