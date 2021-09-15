Wendy Williams has COVID-19, premiere date postponed to October so she can 'fully recover'

The new season of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back to October because the host has COVID. (Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams has COVID-19, so the season premiere of her eponymous talk show has been postponed to Oct. 4.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," said a statement on the 57-year-old's social media account Wednesday.

It continued, "To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats are scheduled."

While Williams expressed concern about getting the vaccine early this year — with Dr. Oz appearing on her show in March to explain that it is safe — she is fully vaccinated, a source confirms to Yahoo Entertainment.

Vaccine breakthrough infections — which remain rare — occur when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with COVID-19. However, the vaccine is still doing its job in providing protection against the most severe forms of the disease. As a result, hospitalized or fatal COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases are uncommon.

Williams has been dealing the health issues as of late and canceled scheduled appearances to promote her talk show. Last Thursday, the show announced Williams has "ongoing health issues" and is "undergoing further evaluations." As a result, she was canceling "her promotional activities" this week, but the premiere was still expected to take place on Sept. 20.

In recent years, Williams has taken time off from work due to her heath, including Graves' disease, an immune system disorder that causes the thyroid to become overactive, something she was first diagnosed with in 1999. She also spent time in a sober living residential facility to treat her addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

At the end of last season of the Wendy Williams Show, she welcomed back her studio audience, or "co-hosts," as she refers to viewers. Per show rules, it's required that audience members are fully vaccinated and must wear masks on studio premises at all times.